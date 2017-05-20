GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Ashley Cole brilliantly trolled by John Terry on Instagram

Football News
24/7

Now Chelsea have officially wrapped up the title and John Terry has announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, he can afford to let his hair down, to a certain extent.

His manager Antonio Conte refused to reveal whether the Blues' legendary captain will be in the starting XI or on the bench for their last league game of the campaign against Sunderland on Sunday.

But one thing you can guarantee is Terry will be the one lifting the iconic Premier League trophy at the end of the day.

And you can tell Terry is in a buoyant mood by his recent activity on Instagram.

Former England and Chelsea teammate of Terry, Ashley Cole posted a couple of 'throwback' images on Thursday from when he captained his club and country.

Cole, who now plays for LA Galaxy in the MLS, accompanied the post with the caption: "#tbt always a Honor to captain my country and Chelsea ❤️💙🇬🇧"

But some of his 275,000 followers may have also noticed that one of the subsequent comments on the post came from Terry.

Brought to our attention by TalkingBaws, the 36-year-old took the opportunity to make a cheeky dig at the size of Cole's arms.

"I bet that armband was baggy on your skinny arms @theofficialac3."

p1bgijk97aes9jff1q0519gp1cga9.jpg

Ouch, don't think Cole would have appreciated that sly remark.

But back to more important matters and Terry is yet to make a decision on where his future lies post-Chelsea.

The ex-England captain has been linked with switches to Bournemouth and West Brom, however, has also hinted he could retire.

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

Nevertheless, his current manager Conte has admitted Stamford Bridge will always represent Terry's natural home.

“Chelsea will always be his house. Now he wants to play regularly, so it’s right for him to go and play. Chelsea will always be his house," Conte said, as per The Mirror.

“It’s very difficult to find a lot of players with this kind of career. John is a legend, a legend for this club. For the appearances, for the years he’s played for this club, and above all for his victories with this club."

Topics:
Ashley Cole
Football
Frank Lampard

