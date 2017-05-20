Marcelo Melo was involved in one of the most bizarre sporting injuries of the year so far.

Melo and his Brazilian doubles team-mate Lukas Kubot were in action at the Rome Masters, when the 33-year-old suffered a freak injury.

As the video further down this article shows, Kubot went to serve the ball, whilst Melo was facing the net, but the 35-year-old's serve incredibly smashed right in to the back of the Brazilian's head.

The veteran fell straight to the floor, and play had to be stopped for a short period of time, as he received imminent treatment.

Though, once Melo did receive the miracle worker, which was an ice pack, he managed to get himself back up on his feet and in a stable condition once more.

The Rome crowd were in a state of amazement of just how Kubot managed to strike his partner square in the head from his own serve, but it is something that happens during doubles matches.

With the server's partner standing so close to the net, it shouldn't come as a surprise when they get hit in the back of the head by a poor serve.

Kubot and Melo were in quarter-final action at the Rome Masters when the incident happened, against the world number one pairing of Australian duo Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

The Australian Open champions proved to be far too strong for both Kubot and Melo, as they fell to a 6-4 7-6 defeat in Rome.

In what was an extremely exciting second set, Kubot and Melo managed to push both Kontinen and Peers all the way in a bid to contest a third set. Though, in the end, the Australian's showed their class as they prevailed from the second set via a tie-break.

The win means that both Kontinen and Peers could now potentially meet American duo John Isner and Jack Sock in the next round.

