This week, the FA confirmed that there would be retrospective bans for players guilty of diving from the start of next season.

A three-man panel will look at footage from the weekend each Monday and they will punish any player found to be cheating - handing them a two-match ban.

An FA statement read: "Although attempts to deceive the referee by feigning injury or pretending to have been fouled is a cautionable offence for unsporting behaviour, the fact that the act of simulation has succeeded in deceiving a match official and, therefore, led to a penalty and/or dismissal, justifies a more severe penalty which would act as a deterrent.

"This process would be similar to the one used now for a red card offence [violent conduct/serious foul play/spitting at an opponent] which was not seen at the time by the match officials but caught on camera. In this situation, three ex-elite match officials review all the available video footage independently of one another and then advise The FA as to whether they believe it was an offence worthy of instant dismissal."

However, you simply don’t expect certain players to dive.

And that applied to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

The midfielder was the perfect professional and was never seen rolling around on the ground trying to get opponents in trouble.

And that much could be seen during Chelsea’s trip to Manchester United in January 2009.

Chelsea were 2-0 down with less than 20 minutes remaining when Cristiano Ronaldo caught Lampard with a nasty challenge. Ronaldo had already been booked for a tackle on Lampard and must have feared the worst.

But he picked the right man to foul. That’s because Lampard leapt to his feet as soon as he saw Howard Webb walking over before having a word with the referee.

Watch: Lampard saves Ronaldo

Take a look:

It was brilliant from Lampard. He must have known that, if he made a fuss, Webb would have no choice but to send Ronaldo off.

Instead, he kept him on the pitch by refusing to overreact.

Chelsea fans probably didn’t enjoy seeing it at the time, though. They ended up getting beaten 3-0 by United as the Red Devils went on to win the title.

Just another example of Lampard being an absolute legend.

