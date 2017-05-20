It really wasn't a day to remember for Ricky Barnes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, as he suffered what is seen as a 'golfer's nightmare'.

The American was in action at the latest PGA Tour competition, and found himself in a position on the 17th hole where you felt it could only go one way.

As the video further down this article shows, Barnes went to tee off at the beginning of the 17th hole, but he well and truly made a real mess of it.

The shot went completely wayward, much to the disgust of Barnes, who could not believe what was happening in front of his own eyes.

Luckily the shot just missed the watching spectators, and headed into the trees.

When Barnes eventually did find where the ball had managed to disappear to, he did manage to amend his earlier error.

His second shot fell back onto the fairway, and Barnes then managed to land his third shot onto the green.

Though, it took two shots for Barnes to find the hole, and he ended on a double-bogey five.

Well and truly a hole to forget for the golfer, but unfortunately for him, the footage of the drive is out there, and you can see it for yourself in the video below.

A drive you expect to see at your local golf club, not on the PGA Tour. However, it just goes to show he's only human and also how tricky golf can be.

Following a brilliant start in the first round, where Barnes had an opening-round score of 64, the second round was the complete opposite for the American.

He soon fell down the leaderboard after a disappointing start to the second round on Friday, as he managed to record consecutive bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes.

Though, Barnes did start to redeem himself as he registered a two-putt gain at the par-five 16th, but then shortly after that came the horror show on the the 17th.

It was certainly a day to forget for an unlucky Barnes.

