GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Barnes in action at the latest PGA Tour.

Ricky Barnes has a nightmare 17th hole at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It really wasn't a day to remember for Ricky Barnes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, as he suffered what is seen as a 'golfer's nightmare'.

The American was in action at the latest PGA Tour competition, and found himself in a position on the 17th hole where you felt it could only go one way.

As the video further down this article shows, Barnes went to tee off at the beginning of the 17th hole, but he well and truly made a real mess of it.

Article continues below

The shot went completely wayward, much to the disgust of Barnes, who could not believe what was happening in front of his own eyes.

Luckily the shot just missed the watching spectators, and headed into the trees.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Watch: Angel Gomes to become youngest Man Utd PL player - here's what he can do

Watch: Angel Gomes to become youngest Man Utd PL player - here's what he can do

When Barnes eventually did find where the ball had managed to disappear to, he did manage to amend his earlier error.

His second shot fell back onto the fairway, and Barnes then managed to land his third shot onto the green.

Though, it took two shots for Barnes to find the hole, and he ended on a double-bogey five.

Well and truly a hole to forget for the golfer, but unfortunately for him, the footage of the drive is out there, and you can see it for yourself in the video below.

A drive you expect to see at your local golf club, not on the PGA Tour. However, it just goes to show he's only human and also how tricky golf can be.

Following a brilliant start in the first round, where Barnes had an opening-round score of 64, the second round was the complete opposite for the American.

He soon fell down the leaderboard after a disappointing start to the second round on Friday, as he managed to record consecutive bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes.

Though, Barnes did start to redeem himself as he registered a two-putt gain at the par-five 16th, but then shortly after that came the horror show on the the 17th.

It was certainly a day to forget for an unlucky Barnes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
PGA Tour
Tiger Woods
Golf
US Open Golf
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy
Ryder Cup

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Watch: Angel Gomes to become youngest Man Utd PL player - here's what he can do

Watch: Angel Gomes to become youngest Man Utd PL player - here's what he can do

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again