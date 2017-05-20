GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Xavi says one 'complete player' would be a great fit at Barcelona

Despite leaving Barcelona almost two years ago now, Xavi is still worshipped like a god by those who regularly attend the Camp Nou.

The diminutive midfielder was part of the crucial spine to one of the greatest Barca teams we have ever witnessed and won just about everything there was to win during the 17 years he spent at the club.

And even now he appears to be seeing out the final few years as a player in Qatar, the 37-year-old hasn't lost that winning habit.

The latest trophy to add to his cabinet is the Emir Cup (the biggest domestic cup competition in Qatar) as he captained Al Sadd to a 2-1 win over Al Rayyan in the final on Friday night.

But that doesn't mean the ex-Spanish international has lost track of the progress of his old side.

Xavi is still regularly asked for his opinion on what is going on at the Camp Nou and in his latest comments, has appeared to suggest who Barcelona should try to sign this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain were the victims of one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history earlier this season when Luis Enrique's Barca won a dramatic last-16 tie 6-5 on aggregate following a 95th-minute winner.

Leading 4-0 from the first leg, the French giants suffered an incredible collapse under the lights at the Camp Nou to crash out of the competition.

Nevertheless, Xavi was still impressed by one of their young stars and thinks Adrien Rabiot would be the perfect fit at his old team.

“He (Rabiot) could play for Barcelona no problem and he would adapt without a problem,” Xavi told Le Parisien, as per Goal.

“He knows how to organise the play, defend, dribble attack. He’s a complete player, just as much when he has the ball as when he does not.”

Despite PSG's failed attempt to defend their Ligue 1 title, Rabiot's consistency has been one of the few positives to take from Unai Emery's first season in charge - meaning the club are unlikely to be willing to part ways with the midfielder.

Barcelona might still be encouraged by the fact the 22-year-old has just two years to run on his current contract at the Parc des Princes, though.

In 2016/17, Rabiot has contributed three goals and five assists in 38 appearances as PSG have been pipped to the Ligue 1 title by Monaco

