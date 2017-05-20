GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

How Louis van Gaal is 'plotting revenge' against Manchester United

There’s been a lot of debate whether Manchester United can consider their campaign as a success or not.

Jose Mourinho spent £150 million upon his arrival at Old Trafford - including smashing the world record transfer fee to bring in Paul Pogba.

But the Red Devils have failed to challenge for the Premier League title and can only finish sixth.

However, they have already won the EFL Cup and could qualify for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League.

United face Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday and are favourites to win the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

But they certainly shouldn’t underestimate their Dutch opponents.

Ajax boast a young and impressive side and are fully deserving of their place in the final. And they’re getting a bit of help ahead of the big match as well.

That’s because, according to the Mirror, Louis van Gaal is “plotting revenge” on his former club.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - The Emirates FA Cup Final

They claim that Van Gaal is advising Ajax how to beat United and was seen in deep conversation with manager Peter Bosz this week at an annual presentation day for Dutch league managers.

Bosz believes that Van Gaal can give an insight into Mourinho’s tactics - especially as he was once Mourinho’s tutor earlier in his career.

Not only that, but Van Gaal will have in-depth knowledge of almost every United player.

Van Gaal was sacked from Old Trafford at the end of last season, despite guiding them to FA Cup glory.

And, considering he managed to achieve a fifth place finish, he will probably feel a little hard done by considering Mourinho hasn’t achieved that in his first season.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-PRESSER

But he is still getting paid from the club, with his financial settlement not ending until June 30.

Whether he can help Ajax upset the odds and triumph over United remains to be seen but you couldn’t blame him for hoping he gets one over the club that dismissed him 12 months ago.

