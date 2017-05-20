Antonio Conte may have just guided Chelsea to a stunning Premier League title but there have been no assurances he will still be in charge when they attempt to defend it next season.

The Blues have won 29 of their 37 games in the league so far this campaign and Conte has been hailed as a tactical genius during his first year in English football.

So surely he would want to continue the project he has started?

The short answer to that question is yes he does, however, unsurprisingly it isn't quite that simple.

Throughout his maiden season at Stamford Bridge, Conte's family have remained in Italy rather than join him in London.

His wife Elisabetta was spotted amongst the crowd in Chelsea's 4-3 win over Watford on Monday and the former Italian manager is eager for her and Vittoria (their daughter) to move to England.

In fact, Conte has insisted that for him to stay at the Blues for another season his family will have to start living with him in London.

During an interview with La Repubblica, the 47-year-old admitted his aim is to make Chelsea more consistent but may not be able to stick around if Elisabetta and Vittoria do not leave Italy.

"My objective is to lay the foundations so Chelsea can continue to win," Conte said as per the Daily Mail.

"This is already a big club, but it's inconsistent. They won the Champions League, then went out in the first round. They won the Premier League and then finished 10th. Chelsea need to find stability at the top.

"I will speak to Roman Abramovich soon.

"It's not all happiness and light. The arrival was, but the journey wasn't. With my wife Elisabetta in January we decided that Vittoria would finish school in Turin, even if she was already registered to start in London.

"However, if I am to stay, then they will come and stay with me. It will be a great opportunity for my daughter to live in a foreign country. I'll tell you one thing for sure, I won't have another year on my own."

Probably not what Chelsea fans had been wanting to hear.

Conte has been linked with a return to Italy, most notably with Inter Milan, but these latest comments show it isn't the interest of other clubs that could force the Blues boss to move on.

His ability to change a team that finished the season in 10th place 12 months ago into champions has made the former Juventus manager a real favourite with the fans but Conte admits he has had to learn a lot about the culture of English football to succeed.

He added: "The lads accepted new methods: very intense training sessions, the diet, the video analysis and importance of details.

"I feel fortified. I remain intransigent in my work, but I am more flexible. I learned to turn a blind eye to certain things, like players eating scrambled eggs before a game… You have to accept the traditions of a country.

"You also need to speak the language, out of respect. I had studied it at school, but had a two-week intensive course. Learning English felt like climbing a mountain: with strong motivation, nothing is insurmountable.

'The language is irrelevant if you don't know how to transmit emotion: many university professors are not good teachers."

