Football

Amiens celebrate late promotion win at Reims.

Amiens' dramatic 96th-minute goal secures their promotion to Ligue 1 for the first time

Football News
24/7

Ligue 2's final day of the season was always destined for an exciting ending with six second-tier French clubs in the race for promotion to the top flight.

Strasbourg led the way, while Amiens, Troyes, Lens, Brest and even sixth-placed Nimes stood a great chance of claiming their place in Ligue 1, with just three points separating first and sixth.

With so much at stake, the promotion contenders had no option but to hold their nerve and hope that their rivals slipped up.

However, there were to be three points for each of the promotion-chasing outfits, with Brest comfortably beating Ajaccio 6-2, while Lens and Nimes also picked up the required points. 

But the evening was not to end in their favour, with Strasbourg ending their nine-year exile from the top flight, following bankruptcy issues, securing a 2-1 win over Bourg-en-Bresse, while Troyes' 3-2 win at Sochaux looked to have sealed automatic promotion.

Amiens, though, had completely different ideas and produced one of the most stunning late comebacks that sent the club's travelling fans into ecstasy at the Stade Auguste Delaune. 

With their fellow promotion contenders all winning and Amiens being held at 1-1 by Reims, it seemed their fairytale dream of back-to-back promotions was to be temporarily halted, at least, as they sat in sixth during the dying moments of the match.

Amiens deny Troyes' promotion dreams

As it stood, going into the injury time, Troyes would seal second and the final automatic promotion spot, with Lens set to face the 18th-placed Ligue 1 outfit for the right to play in France's premiere division.

FBL-FRA-L2-REIMS-AMIENS

But a sensational 96th-minute winner by Amiens midfielder Emmanuel Bourgaud elevated the club back into second place - despite Troyes' heroic efforts to come from two goals down - securing their top division status for the first time in the club's 116-year history.

Amiens desperately scrambled for a late winner, with a ball lofted into the box before it fell to Bourgaud to fire a low shot into the net to complete the most historic night in the club's history.

Promotion winners exceed expectations

It was an achievement that surpassed the club's wildest dreams, as they began the campaign with the ambition of retaining their Ligue 2 status.

"It is an extraordinary moment," said Amiens president Bernard Joannin, per BBC Sport.

FBL-FRA-L2-REIMS-AMIENS

"We gave this evening an extraordinary drama."

It will be a night that will live long in the memories of Amiens fans and the players, as well as the coaching staff who stormed the pitch following their dramatic late promotion-winning goal.

This was a beautiful moment to witness for football fans worldwide - although, perhaps not for their promotion rivals. 

