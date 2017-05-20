GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Dominic Ingle and Kell Brook in September's defeat to Gennady Golovkin.

Kell Brook's trainer compares eye injury to a car crash

The extent of Kell Brook's injuries suffered in his stoppage defeat to Gennady Golovkin in November's middleweight fight have been revealed by his trainer Dominic Ingle.

Speaking ahead of Brook's IBF welterweight title defence against Errol Spence Jr on May 27, Ingle claimed that his fighter's injuries were similar to those you sustain in a car incident.

Yes, you read that right. Golovkin did the same amount as damage to Brook as a car crash could possibly do.

With Brook preparing for his next fight, his trainer has spent time reflecting on his previous fight, and he's revealed just how serious his injuries were following the brutal affair.

"It's a common injury you have in car crashes, because your face hits the dashboard and cracks the bone in the front of your face," Ingle told Sky Sports.

"I've had one other fighter with that injury a few years back and he said the same thing. He said he felt his eye dropping into his socket, so when you hear someone saying that in the corner you think this sounds familiar. 

"He said it feels like my eyes dropping and he kept trying to push it back up and it was going blurry. You have got an idea that something serious is going on. It's not just a thump or a bump in the eye, there is something more to it than that."

Kell Brook & Errol Spence Press Conference

Knowing the extent of the injuries led to Ingle stopping the fight after the fifth round, something that may have saved Brook's eyesight.

Ingle added: "When he got to the hospital I think the doctor said that anymore punches on that and it could have been, not fatal, but it could have cost you your eye sight."

Fortunately, surgery has led to a full recovery for Brook, who returns to welterweight action on May 27 in a defence of his IBF title against mandatory challenger Errol Spence Jr.

