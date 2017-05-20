It’s been an incredible 12 months for Sam Allardyce.

Last summer, he was appointed as England manager but lost his job after just 67 days and one match after being filmed making controversial comments to undercover journalists.

It must have been tough to take for Allardyce and there was doubt whether he will continue his management career after the humiliation.

However, he was back in football just three months later when he accepted a job at Crystal Palace. It certainly wasn’t an easy route back into the game with the Eagles embroiled in a relegation battle.

Getting sacked from England and getting relegated with Palace would have represented a pretty disastrous 12 months.

But Allardyce took the job at Selhurst Park - thanks to a certain Sir Alex Ferguson.

Allardyce has revealed what the legendary boss said to him after the embarrassment of getting dismissed by England.

What Ferguson told Allardyce

"Fergie invited me to a game," Allardyce told The Times and Daily Mail.

"He told me to 'get up and get back out there'. He's a man of great wisdom. The more people like that support you, the quicker you recover.

"The only thing I could do to help myself was jump back into the game. I needed to do it for my own rehabilitation.

"It was the only way I could try to put what had happened with England behind me. Otherwise I'd have been pondering too much. It would still be playing on my mind, simmering, seething."

It proved to be a good move with Allardyce guiding Palace to safety.

While he can now look back and talk about his disastrous spell in charge of the national side, he admitted that he found it tough to watch England’s first game since his sacking - which came just 14 days after he left.

"I maybe lasted 15, 20 minutes," he said. "But I couldn't continue. I had to turn it off and watch something else.

"It was Wembley and I hadn't even had the opportunity to get a game under my belt there. That would have been a big moment for me. It was a gut-wrencher, that."

