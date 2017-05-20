GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Allardyce.

Sam Allardyce explains what Alex Ferguson told him after he was sacked by England

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s been an incredible 12 months for Sam Allardyce.

Last summer, he was appointed as England manager but lost his job after just 67 days and one match after being filmed making controversial comments to undercover journalists.

It must have been tough to take for Allardyce and there was doubt whether he will continue his management career after the humiliation.

Article continues below

However, he was back in football just three months later when he accepted a job at Crystal Palace. It certainly wasn’t an easy route back into the game with the Eagles embroiled in a relegation battle.

Getting sacked from England and getting relegated with Palace would have represented a pretty disastrous 12 months.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

But Allardyce took the job at Selhurst Park - thanks to a certain Sir Alex Ferguson.

Allardyce has revealed what the legendary boss said to him after the embarrassment of getting dismissed by England.

What Ferguson told Allardyce

"Fergie invited me to a game," Allardyce told The Times and Daily Mail.

"He told me to 'get up and get back out there'. He's a man of great wisdom. The more people like that support you, the quicker you recover.

"The only thing I could do to help myself was jump back into the game. I needed to do it for my own rehabilitation.

"It was the only way I could try to put what had happened with England behind me. Otherwise I'd have been pondering too much. It would still be playing on my mind, simmering, seething."

Manchester United's Scottish manager Sir

It proved to be a good move with Allardyce guiding Palace to safety.

While he can now look back and talk about his disastrous spell in charge of the national side, he admitted that he found it tough to watch England’s first game since his sacking - which came just 14 days after he left.

England Media Access

"I maybe lasted 15, 20 minutes," he said. "But I couldn't continue. I had to turn it off and watch something else.

"It was Wembley and I hadn't even had the opportunity to get a game under my belt there. That would have been a big moment for me. It was a gut-wrencher, that."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Sam Allardyce
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again