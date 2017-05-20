Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Christian may have dodged a bullet with a failed character that never made it to WWE TV.

"Captain Charisma" may not have had as a successful singles career as his longtime tag team partner Edge did, however, he was at one-time hand picked by The Rock himself to be "The Great One's" successor.

Edge and Christian have started their own podcast, E&C's Podcast Of Awesomeness, to which Christian took to tell the story of how his Rock-inspired gimmick came about.

Christian said that The Rock had anointed him his favorite wrestler before being pitched the idea of becoming "The Lock" and mimicking The Rock's every move (quotes via Kings Of Kayfabe):

"The Rock had been going off doing movies and stuff like that, so he was taking extended periods of time off.

"I had a one-on-one meeting backstage with the Rock and he kind of anointed me his favorite wrestler and was trying to pump me up, but unbeknownst to me, he was trying to get me to take a bullet for him with Goldberg.

"That was the backstory. So when he wasn’t there I was doing my talking as “The Rock’s Favorite Wrestler" and I took upon myself to do the Rock's work for him.

"So, one day I get home, and I get this call [from someone in WWE creative]. They’re like 'Hey, they kinda want you to do this thing where you think you become The Rock.

"We want you to do the eyebrow thing, cut your hair real short, and, you know, the Rock wears black, so you’ll wear white and you’re gonna use all his catchphrases and you’re gonna act like The Rock and pretend you’re The Rock and you’re gonna be The Rock.

"But we’re not gonna call you The Rock.' They were gonna call me, are you ready or this, wait for it ... wait for it ... 'The Lock'. Because anytime I went to the ring, it was a lock I was going to win."

That idea didn't last very long, however, as Vince McMahon quickly shot the idea down:

"Hey, just wanna give you a quick call. Good news. I guess Vince heard the idea and said, 'That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. We’re not doing that.'"

What are your thoughts on Christian's possible "The Lock" character?

