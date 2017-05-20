Since making his return in 2016, Shane McMahon hasn’t missed a beat both inside of the ring and as an authoritative figure as he not only remains popular as the SmackDown LIVE commissioner, but has competed in three high-profile matches too.

The first saw him suffer a loss against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 inside of a Hell in a Cell, which ended up being the biggest draw on the entire card.

SHANE AT SUMMERSLAM

Despite the stipulations Vince McMahon had set, it saw Shane O’Mac stick around and has since played his part in helping Team SmackDown reign supreme over Team RAW at Survivor Series.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Most recently, though, he and AJ Styles put on the match of the night at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Considering he’s a part-time in-ring athlete, it allows WWE to throw him into some big-name matches at the biggest events and it seems as if we could be for more Shane O’Mac at SummerSlam this year against an intriguing opponent.

Article continues below

He might not be the biggest of draws but fans still want to see him in action because he always puts his body on the line and this time, the biggest party of the summer could see him go up against Rusev.

That’s according to Cageside Seats, as The Bulgarian Brute recently made the move to the blue brand during the superstar shake-up but has yet to appear on television.

Despite that, he’s remained in the headlines for a huge demand he made; asking for a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank before threatening on Twitter that he’d go ‘home’ if his demand isn’t fulfilled.

THE BULGARIAN BRUTE

With Jinder Mahal getting the next title shot, it looks likely that Rusev could be the next to be elevated into the title picture, even if it’s for a short while.

It seems as if it could be going down the same path as what we saw with The Phenomenal One, where Rusev may end up taking his frustrations out on Shane before a match is confirmed for SummerSlam in August.

Fans have been highly critical of the way Rusev has been handled recently, even if his comedic work has been excellent – but there’s no denying his best days were when he competed as the unbeatable monster.

That’s a level he needs to get back at, and it’s perhaps something he can achieve on SmackDown LIVE compared to RAW, and taking out the commissioner at one of the biggest events is an incredible way of making a statement.

Would you be happy to see Shane McMahon battle Rusev at SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms