Football

MB.

Xavi says what everyone is thinking about Monaco star Kylian Mbappe

Published

Football News
24/7

Kylian Mbappe was always going to score in the game that saw AS Monaco secure the Ligue 1 title, wasn’t he?

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions and earning recognition across Europe.

Indeed, Mbappe has been linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid or Manchester United, while reports from Spain that Liverpool had made a £64 million bid were denied by the Liverpool Echo.

The teenager, who scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday as Monaco sealed their first title since 2000, is destined to play for one of Europe’s giants.

It’s simply a matter of when he decides to leave.

Former Monaco striker David Trezeguet believes Mbappe should stay at the Stade Louis II for at least another season, saying the prospect should take heed of Anthony Martial’s struggles in his second season at Manchester United.

Martial became the most expensive teenager in history when he left Monaco for United for an initial £36m fee. He has failed to meet expectations so far at Old Trafford.

"People are talking a lot about his future. Personally, I hope he'll stay at Monaco to continue showing his qualities, but above all establish himself as a player,” Trezeguet said, via ESPN FC.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD

“We mustn't forget he's just 18-years-old. He has time to get to know the top level even if he's at a club of a very high level. Everyone wants to play for Real, Barca, Juve with time.

"I think he has to still establish himself. In Monaco, there was the recent case of Martial, who left to go to Manchester United and it was a lot more difficult. When you leave France for a much better league, you have problems.”

Xavi hails Mbappe

While Mbappe made his first team debut in 2015-16, it’s safe to say not many knew of him before this campaign.

Including Barcelona legend Xavi, who has said Mbappe’s rise has come as a complete “surprise” to him.

“Mbappe is a complete surprise, I didn’t know about him,” Xavi said, per Mundo Deportivo. “He’s a great talent, without a doubt.”

Yeah, pretty much exactly what everyone else is thinking.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-DORTMUND

Should Mbappe leave Monaco this summer or stay for another summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

