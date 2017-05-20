After the Premier League wraps up for another season this weekend, Chelsea and Arsenal's attention will turn towards the FA Cup final on May 27.

Regardless of which side lifts the historic trophy at Wembley, though, this year's competition will be mainly remembered for one man - Wayne Shaw.

The former Sutton United goalkeeper stole the spotlight during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Gander Green Lane by deciding to eat a pie on the bench after his side had used up their three substitutions.

Article continues below

What initially looked like a hilarious PR stunt turned out to be something slightly more sinister, however, after it was later revealed that Sutton's sponsor Sun Bets had been taking bets on it happening before the game.

It was such a shame that a 45-year-old eating a pie on the sidelines took so many of the headlines away from what had been an incredible run to the fifth round of the competition from non-league Sutton.

Article continues below

It cost Shaw his job at the club but following brief stints working as a pie taster (yes that genuinely happened) and starring in a promotional video for Chimichanga, the 'roly poly' keeper has finally managed to get himself back into football.

No, not as a player, unfortunately, those days are now behind him, but as a commercial director for AFC Totton.

The Evo-Stik Division 1 South & West outfit have confirmed that Shaw will be working behind the scenes at his local club.

"AFC Totton are delighted to announce that local, national and international celebrity Wayne Shaw has joined the Stags as our new Commercial manager," a statement on the club's website read.

"We believe having Wayne on board will help this wonderful football club take a huge step towards realising its undoubted potential. Wayne has the bubbly personality and he is a Totton lad, so if anybody can make this a success of this role then it will be Wayne Shaw."

So if you thought you had seen the last of Shaw you were sadly mistaken!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms