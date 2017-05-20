GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Maria Sharapova faces history in her bid to be Wimbledon champion.

Maria Sharapova faces historic task at this year's Wimbledon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Maria Sharapova is set for a mammoth task at Wimbledon this year after deciding against submitting a wildcard request. 

Instead, the Russian will likely enter as a qualifier, and her bid to win the competition is something that is yet to be accomplished.

Only returning from her 15-month doping ban last month, the 2004 Wimbledon champion has failed to meet the requirements for automatic qualification at the 2017 championship.

Article continues below

Her performances since getting back on the court have seen Sharapova rise through the rankings enough that she is eligible for the qualifying tournament in Roehampton, setting up three rounds of qualification for July's main tournament.

Sharapova announced the news on her website, saying: "Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing ...in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wildcard."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Injury in the second round of the Italian Open prevented her from reaching a semi-final place that would have secured automatic qualification, and Sharapova has already begun treatment on the injury as she starts her preparation for qualification.

Rejecting the wildcard leaves the 30-year-old with a 10-match run to the trophy, and if she manages to achieve that feat, she would become the first qualifier to win the women's singles title.

The current record by a qualifier is a semi-final place, achieved by Alexandra Stevenson in 1999, leaving Sharapova needing to go two wins better than any qualifier in history to cement what would be the most improbable comeback.

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017 - Day Three

The return of Sharapova has created controversy, and led to criticism from fellow players.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) decided against issuing a wildcard for this year's French Open, and this decision would have led to pressure on the Wimbledon wildcard committee to do the same when they meet next month.

Banned for two years in 2016 for the drug meldonium, Maria Sharapova saw her ban reduced to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Returning earlier this year, she has an opportunity to make a huge statement at the biggest championship of the year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again