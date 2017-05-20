Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

If Jinder Mahal is successful in his title bid tomorrow night (Sun. May 21, 2017), he has big plans for his WWE Title reign right off the bat.

Mahal will challenge WWE Champion Randy Orton in the main event of WWE Backlash on pay-per-view (PPV) in an attempt to capture his first ever title in the WWE. Mahal has received quite the main event push as of late on SmackDown Live and is running away with the opportunity as best he can.

He recently did an interview with the Hindustan Times about his upcoming bout with Orton, which he calls a dream come true if he is able to leave the Allstate Arena as the top dog in WWE (quotes via Kings Of Kayfabe):

"I'm one win away from becoming WWE Champion. One win away from making all my dreams come true and changing my life.

"I'm going to be more aggressive and I'm training harder now. I'm not the champion yet but that's the goal – to be WWE Champion."

As for who his dream opponent in the WWE is, Mahal reveals that when he wins the WWE crown he'd love to defend it against longtime WWE frontman John Cena:

"I would like to face John Cena next. Hopefully, I will be WWE Champion when the time to face Cena comes."

Mahal's in-ring work as of late has been stellar since his return to the company. He was the runner-up in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 last month, thanks in large part to outside interference from New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

He also won a Six Pack Challenge match on SmackDown Live in which he defeated Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler in order to earn the No. 1-contenders spot for the WWE Title.

Mahal has been feuding with WWE Champ Randy Orton for some time now in order to promote their upcoming clash, with Mahal having stolen the title at one point and riding off from the arena holding the title high above his head through the roof of a limo.

