GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

The U20 World Cup is trialing video technology at its tournament in South Korea.

Video assistant referee used to send off Argentina player v England at Under-20 World Cup

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The governing bodies of football are making serious steps forward in clamping down on players' behaviour and actions on the pitch.

On Thursday, the Football Association revealed they will introduce two-match bans for players who are found guilty of diving in order to win a penalty or see a player sent off or yellow carded.

In those instances, a three-man panel - made up of a former referee, manager and player - will watch back video footage of the incident in order to decide whether the player should receive a ban.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, the FA have not been the only governing body to take a big step forward in using video technology to aid their decision making with onfield incidents, with FIFA having also got involved.

Football's international governing body are hopeful of introducing an extra official at next year's World Cup in Russia, who will use video technology to dispute incidents such as goals, penalties, red cards and incidents of mistaken identity.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

And the new technology endured its first real test at the FIFA under-20 World Cup, which is currently being hosted in South Korea.

England ease past Argentina

While such tournaments don't usually generate too much interest, one incident during England's 3-0 win over Argentina in their opening fixture gained particular attention.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had given the Young Lions the lead 10 minutes prior to half-time before Adam Armstrong doubled their advantage shortly after the break.

FBL-U20-COL-ARG

But with Paul Simpson's side well on their way to victory, the sending off of Argentina's Lautaro Martinez made life a whole lot easier for England during the final 12 minutes.

However, it was the manner in which Martinez was sent off which gained more attention than the fact that Argentina were going to have to see out the remainder of the match with ten men.

Video replay earns Martinez red card

Referee Abdulla Hassan Mohamed allowed video technology to have its first big impact, having been also been used at the Club World Cup in Japan last November, when he required a second look at Martinez's alleged foul.

As can be seen in the video below, the referee and his fellow officials watched back the footage and discussed the incident for a few moments before Mohamed returned to the field.

It was concluded that Martinez had indeed raised his elbow with the intent of striking Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori and was subsequently show a straight red card.

The Argentine's limited protestations certainly suggest the video replays helped to make the right call.

Given the manner in which the likes of Rugby and Tennis are officiated, it would surely be a warm welcome for video technology to being introduced at next summer's World Cup.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
La Liga
Europa League
Serie A
World Cup
Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again