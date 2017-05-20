The governing bodies of football are making serious steps forward in clamping down on players' behaviour and actions on the pitch.

On Thursday, the Football Association revealed they will introduce two-match bans for players who are found guilty of diving in order to win a penalty or see a player sent off or yellow carded.

In those instances, a three-man panel - made up of a former referee, manager and player - will watch back video footage of the incident in order to decide whether the player should receive a ban.

However, the FA have not been the only governing body to take a big step forward in using video technology to aid their decision making with onfield incidents, with FIFA having also got involved.

Football's international governing body are hopeful of introducing an extra official at next year's World Cup in Russia, who will use video technology to dispute incidents such as goals, penalties, red cards and incidents of mistaken identity.

And the new technology endured its first real test at the FIFA under-20 World Cup, which is currently being hosted in South Korea.

England ease past Argentina

While such tournaments don't usually generate too much interest, one incident during England's 3-0 win over Argentina in their opening fixture gained particular attention.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had given the Young Lions the lead 10 minutes prior to half-time before Adam Armstrong doubled their advantage shortly after the break.

But with Paul Simpson's side well on their way to victory, the sending off of Argentina's Lautaro Martinez made life a whole lot easier for England during the final 12 minutes.

However, it was the manner in which Martinez was sent off which gained more attention than the fact that Argentina were going to have to see out the remainder of the match with ten men.

Video replay earns Martinez red card

Referee Abdulla Hassan Mohamed allowed video technology to have its first big impact, having been also been used at the Club World Cup in Japan last November, when he required a second look at Martinez's alleged foul.

As can be seen in the video below, the referee and his fellow officials watched back the footage and discussed the incident for a few moments before Mohamed returned to the field.

It was concluded that Martinez had indeed raised his elbow with the intent of striking Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori and was subsequently show a straight red card.

The Argentine's limited protestations certainly suggest the video replays helped to make the right call.

Given the manner in which the likes of Rugby and Tennis are officiated, it would surely be a warm welcome for video technology to being introduced at next summer's World Cup.

