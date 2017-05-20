On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to have a walk through Boston before they entered the TD Garden for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Celtics. J.R. Smith captured the entire outing on Instagram and shared it with fans.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Richard Jefferson and the entire team were just walking around and from the looks of things having a great time together. That has been the kind of playoffs for the Cavs as they are up 2-0 in their quest to return to the NBA Finals for the third-straight year.

All of the team were bobbing along to the sounds of Kendrick Lamar and their biggest star and the sharpshooter even had a singalong while walking those streets together. The two looked very in sync for their performance on the court as well in their second game of the series.

Observers wondered how it could get any better than the thrashing handed out on Wednesday, but King James threw up 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes of the 130-86 massacre.

Swish finished his night with nine points and seven boards as he continues to have a quiet series relatively speaking, but make no mistake, it isn’t because the team is struggling. Cleveland is making a huge statement by blowing these teams out in this fashion.

Quietly he made another statement on the court during the game that had nothing to do with his scoring ability. During a stoppage of play, one of the fans sitting near the floor must have caught his ear because he ended up miming a sweeping motion with an invisible broom.

In the past, people would have hammered J.R. for this, but in the midst of this kind of lashing? He’s basically telling them what is about to happen. Beantown put on a brave front before this one got under way and then shortly after the ball went up, the game quickly got away from them.

Boston said all the right things heading into Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whether it was their leader Isaiah Thomas telling the media that their opponents weren’t “The Monstars,” the alien villains from Space Jam, or Jaylen Brown calling LeBron James “a regular guy.”

However, simply trying hard isn’t going to get the job done and it has become clear that the gap between how the Celtics will actually be able to perform in this series and how they think of their chances is widening by the game and possibly by the day.

Now, Smith’s sweeping taunt doesn’t look so much like teasing a heckler as it looks like a promise heading into Game 3 Saturday.