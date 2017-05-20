The Cleveland Cavaliers are cruising through this year's NBA Playoffs. Through 10 games, LeBron James and company have a spotless 10-0 record and haven't really been challenged by any of their foes.

Coming off a 130-86 beatdown of the Celtics in Boston on Friday night, it seems as though a third-straight trip to the NBA Finals is inevitable at this point.

The key to Cleveland's success has been, unsurprisingly, the outstanding play of James, who is averaging an incredible 34.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists this postseason.

Not only is James dominating all of Cleveland's opponents, he's doing it with a smile on his face. In fact, this may be the most fun LeBron has ever had on a basketball court.

Here are the five funniest things King James has done so far this postseason.

5. Turning his back on Kelly Olynyk

When opposing teams send lackluster defenders to guard him, it seems as though LeBron takes it personally.

So, when Boston's Kelly Olynyk tried to play defense on the superstar, James responded by turning his back on the Celtics big man and then flat-out schooling him with a drive for an easy layup:

Since that moment, the Celtics haven't used Olynyk on James quite so much. Clearly, that's the right call.

4. Embarrassing Lance Stephenson in the post

LeBron and Lance Stephenson have a long history, dating back to LBJ's Miami days, so when Stephenson tried to embarrass James in the paint during the first round, LeBron took exception.

As you can see below, Lance tries three times to crossover on LeBron, but LBJ's defense is flawless and he ends up grabbing an easy steal and then drawing a foul:

Stephenson has never been on LeBron's level, and it seems the Cavs superstar wanted to remind him of that fact yet again this year.

3. Calling for an alley-oop at half-court

LeBron James has been in sync with Kyrie Irving from the start of their time together in Cleveland, but against the Raptors in the conference semifinals, they took it to another level.

As you can see below, after getting a steal near half-court, LeBron passes the ball to Irving and then immediately calls for an off-the-backboard alley-oop, which Irving was more than happy to provide:

LeBron sees the court in ways no one else has ever seen it, and plays like this just show how many steps he is ahead of his opponents.

2. Pretending to sip a beer

After drawing a hard foul against the Toronto Raptors, James needed a second before he stepped to the free-throw line.

As he skipped toward the sideline, he noticed an arena server holding a beer, so he grabbed the beer and pretended to take a sip, much to the delight of J.R. Smith:

The only reason this didn't land at No. 1 on the list was because it led to a legal issue, as the beer company tried to profit off of LeBron's light-hearted actions.

LeBron, therefore, had to consider legal action against the company, which made the fun, spur-of-the-moment fake beer sip a mess.

1. LeBron spins the ball, drains three over Serge Ibaka

Though LeBron said he meant no disrespect by spinning the ball in his hands before draining a three-pointer over Toronto's Serge Ibaka, it certainly looked even more disrespectful than what he did to Kelly Olynyk above:

It takes a lot of confidence to do something like that against another player knowing how ridiculous you'd look if you missed the shot.

However, when you're as hot as LeBron has been this postseason, it's always safe to assume every shot is going in.

And, since this action spawned a perfect mashup with a clip from The Simpsons, it gets the nod at No. 1 on the list:

With a full round and a half to go before the end of the playoffs, we can't wait to see what else LeBron has up his sleeve.