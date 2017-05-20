GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Schalke's revolutionary kit for 17-18 season could change strips forever

We all know this time of year is rife with new kits and plenty of top-flight sides have announced their new strips with the summer looming large.

Teams frequently debut their kits on the last day of the season so fans can get a taste of what they can get their hands on in the summer.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are among the teams to have either had their kits leaked or announced thus far and you can expect many more in the coming weeks.

It's amazing how manufacturers like Nike, Adidas, Puma and so on continue to come up with new designs time and time again.

In many cases, they actually lean on nostalgia to make what was once old cool again. In other instances, some fans complain that brands like Nike have one template design and they roll it out to every side.

However, absolutely none of that applies to Bundesliga side Schalke's new game-changing kit.

The club that is home to such stars as Breel Embolo, Jan-Klass Huntelaar and Max Meyer are set to boast something no kit has ever had before next season.

Just like the Premier League, next season's Bundesliga will see teams sport individual sleeve sponsors for the first time ever.

p1bgj5bu4paic17cr15p51lg4b5j9.jpg

Schalke have decided to go with German online supermarket AllyouneedFresh, but there is a twist. In their logo, there will be a microchip that enables supporters to pay for food and drinks at the several kiosks around the Veltins-Arena.

Genius! Not like the Germans to be so efficient, eh?

"This further underlines our positions as a leading innovator within the Bundesliga," Schalke head of marketing Alexander Jobst said.

The chip is said to be in the developmental stage at the moment, but it is expected to be ready for next season. At this time of writing, it is only Schalke's stadium that will house the technology, but it seems only a matter of time before this catches fire with teams everywhere.

We've all been there at half-time with the long queues and frustrating money rustling - well, if you're a Schalke fan, no more!

