Barcelona legend Xavi will be considered one of the greatest midfielders to have ever played football when he eventually hangs up his boots.

The Spaniard played almost 800 times for Barcelona, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues over the course of 17 seasons at the Camp Nou.

He’s also racked up an incredible 133 appearances for his country, winning a World Cup and two European Championships.

Now, Xavi is in Qatar with Al Saad and is still winning trophies.

He recently captained his side to Emir Cup final glory and, at the age of 37, is showing no signs of stopping.

But, on the European stage, younger midfielders have come through and taken his place at the top of the game.

While Xavi - and teammate Andres Iniesta - were considered the best midfielders in the sport over the past decade, he was asked to name his favourite midfielders in the modern game.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Xavi named five current stars that he likes to watch in his position.

Rather surprisingly, he doesn’t name any current Barca players - but names both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric from Real Madrid.

While he doesn’t name a current player at the Camp Nou, he did also mention Thiago Alcantara who learned his trade at Barcelona before moving to Bayern Munich.

His final two selections were former Madrid player Mesut Ozil and a player that has been tipped to Iniesta’s successor - Marco Verratti.

Five incredible players but are they as good as Xavi in his prime? We don’t think so.

