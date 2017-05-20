GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Austin.

Why Vince McMahon originally hated the legendary ‘Austin 3:16’ shirt

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When you bring up the subject of the greatest WWE stars of all time, it’d be a huge surprise if Stone Cold Steve Austin wasn't in the conversation.

He’s in a unique, iconic bracket alongside the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock and Shawn Michaels plus many more.

DOUBT

They’re untouchable and you could argue that Austin’s rise in WWF was the reason WCW succumbed to Vince McMahon’s expanding empire.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He bent the rules, he didn’t care who he annoyed along the way and let’s face it, the fans love a rebellious character even to this day.

When the Texas Rattlesnake is mentioned, you associate numerous iconic moments and gestures with him; ranging from him flipping off his opponents to the beer cans he celebrated with, to his legendary catchphrases.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

However, perhaps the most notable is his promo after he became the King of the Ring and delivered the infamous ‘Austin 3:16’ promo to put everyone on notice that he had not only arrived, but he’d be taking over.

Former WWE producer Bruce Prichard has dropped another interesting story as he usually does on his ‘Something to Wrestle’ podcast, and this time he was explaining what Vince McMahon’s thoughts were on Austin 3:16.

p1bgj74gr7gih3obg30162q1suob.jpg

AUSTIN 3:16

The Austin 3:16 shirts are still donned to this day, and we’ve seen numerous variations hit the stands for different stars, but nothing can beat the original.

According to Prichard, Vince actually hated the idea and the original design as he thought fans simply wouldn’t purchase them.

Instead, he thought baby faces should have shirts with their faces on it so that fans could wear them and show their support for their favourites, that was something Prichard questioned at the time as he didn’t think fans would wear something with a shirtless star posing.

Vince’s logic also didn’t make sense considering some of the biggest merchandise sellers were Hulk Hogan’s ‘Hulkamania’ t-shirt along with Randy Savage’s Macho Man sunglasses.

It’s a good job Vince didn’t pull the plug on the shirts, as Prichard claimed that the catchphrase they initially wanted to use was the ‘Cause Stone Cold Said So’ but were forced to change the plans when Austin 3:16 unexpectedly took off.

He said: “The next night when you showed up and we saw all these signs of ‘Austin 3:16’ and everybody’s going like, ‘Oh good god, we’ve got something here.”

How things could have been different if Vince went with his gut instinct – he’d have missed out on something massive for one of his prized assets.

What do you make of Vince McMahon’s thoughts on Austin 3:16? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again