Football

Arjen Robben claimed his sixth Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Arjen Robben reveals why he's desperate for Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga next season

Football News
24/7

Arjen Robben lifts his sixth Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich on Saturday afternoon, just short of eight years on from joining the club in 2009.

The Dutchman has not only enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Allianz Arena but also with some of Europe's other top clubs, also, including PSV, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Eighteen medals have been placed around the winger's neck during his time in Germany, including the Champions League, but his Bundesliga tally could arguably eclipse his success in Europe.

Every player dreams of winning Europe's premier club competition, but when a team has been as dominant in their respective league as Bayern have, it's understandably hard for Robben to simply pass up how great his achievements have been.

Only Borussia Dortmund's back-to-back title successes under Jurgen Klopp have stopped the 33-year-old claiming a clean sweep of league titles since his £22 million move to the Bavarian giants.

And add Robben's Bundesliga haul to the titles he won with PSV, Chelsea (two) and Real Madrid, the Holland international has equalled the tally legendary Dutch forward Johan Cruyff achieved during his career.

Cruyff, who passed away last year, left a legacy which modern day football is indebted to, and during his glamorous career won ten league titles with Ajax, Barcelona and Feyenoord.

Robben hoping to exceed Cruyff achievements

It's a feat that not too many players will achieve in football, but Robben is well on course to surpass the legendary former Holland star's tally.

TOPSHOT-FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-BAYERN-MUNICH

Should Bayern secure a sixth straight Bundesliga title next campaign, Robben will eclipse Cruyff. And the Bayern winger has confessed that is now his motivation to do it all again next campaign.

"I am very proud to have won ten league titles in total and to have done so in four different countries," Robben told TZ, per Goal.

"But it makes me even prouder that my 10th title saw me draw level with Cruyff, Netherlands' best player of all time.

"I will outdo him if I win another title. That is something that keeps me going."

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-MAINZ

Winger commits to Bayern

Robben signed a one-year contract extension in January, handing the Dutchman the chance to win the league for a seventh time with Bayern next campaign, with his previous deal having been set to end in the summer.

Motivation will certainly not be hard to come by for Robben, with such a great opportunity to exceed the achievements of one of football's most iconic names and Holland's greatest ever player.

