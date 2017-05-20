GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's latest Instagram post will excite Man United fans

Manchester United are getting ready to play Ajax in the Europa League final next Wednesday with their whole season on the line.

If they win, they secure Champions League football and it makes Jose Mourinho's life in the transfer market and the boardroom a little easier this summer.

If they lose, United have to brace themselves for another year without Champions League football and one of the biggest wage budgets in the world.

One of the names at the very top of that wage budget is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the nomadic Swede will not lineup for the Red Devils in Stockholm because of a bad knee injury he suffered during the quarter-final clash with Anderlecht.

The former PSG man has been to America to have surgery on the problem and is now rehabbing, but at 35-years-old and his lucrative contract at Old Trafford expiring this summer, Zlatan is at a bit of a crossroads.

However, Ibra's most recent Instagram post has given United fans plenty to be excited about.

Not only is the 28-goal striker in the pool working out, but he is wearing a Man United training kit. The caption reads: "Ready for the final."

While he is obviously not ready to play in the final, he's clearly thinking about the club and it could be a big hint to his plans for next season.

Speaking of which, boss Mourinho recently admitted why Zlatan chose to come to England and play for him at Old Trafford.

"When you finish your contract with PSG, you are free to choose your destiny," Mourinho said.

“If he wants to follow the money route he could go to China where they had a tack full of money waiting for him. If he wanted to do the easy way, he could go to Los Angeles, MLS, great life and easy football to play.

Inter Milan Team Practice

“If he wanted to be half and half he could stay in Paris where he was the top guy, stable in the club, but when he said I want to go to England, it is because he wanted to go, because he left he could do it. He’s a too proud man to go and not succeed.

“He wouldn’t gamble, he wouldn’t come to England if he had a doubt. He was straightforward. He said I want to go and I knew he was ready.”

