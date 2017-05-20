Bayern Munich wrapped up the Bundesliga title weeks ago now, but that doesn't mean the final day 4-1 win over Freiburg meant nothing.

In fact, it will go down as one of the most special days in the club's recent history as they said goodbye to two of their most reliable stalwarts.

Philipp Lahm - who spent his entire career with Bayern bar two loan seasons with Stuttgart - called time on his highly successful career at 33-years-old while Xabi Alonso, in his third season with the German giants, walks away at 35.

Alonso had a pretty perfect career by anyone's standards and the midfield maestro has an impressive array of honours in his trophy cabinet.

He won the Champions League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his time with Liverpool, two Copa del Reys, one La Liga and one Champions League title during his time with Real Madrid and he bagged three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.

Not to mention, he won both the World Cup and European Championships during his 114 caps for Spain.

So, in truly fitting fashion, Alonso signed off in a style with a classy, typical assist for Arjen Robben during his last game.

As you can see from the video below, Alonso sent a long, raking pass into Robben's path before the Dutchman did what he always does - cut in on his left and score across the 'keeper.

With the curtains coming down on Alonso's career this week, former teammate Steve Gerrard sent a heartfelt video tribute to the Spaniard to let him know what he really thinks of him before he hung up his boots.

"What a special career and what a fantastic player. For me probably the most enjoyable partner throughout my career as a midfielder, the best passer of a ball I've ever played with," Gerrard began.

"You deserve all the accolades you get... I'm very jealous of you having a World Cup winners medal, I'm very jealous of you having league winners medals in Germany and Spain.

"I couldn't ask for a better midfield partner and when you left it broke my heart, but you'll always have a special place in this football club and you're always welcome to come and visit," Gerrard added.

