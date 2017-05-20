GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Xabi Alonso.

Xabi Alonso records typically beautiful assist for Arjen Robben in last ever game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bayern Munich wrapped up the Bundesliga title weeks ago now, but that doesn't mean the final day 4-1 win over Freiburg meant nothing.

In fact, it will go down as one of the most special days in the club's recent history as they said goodbye to two of their most reliable stalwarts.

Philipp Lahm - who spent his entire career with Bayern bar two loan seasons with Stuttgart - called time on his highly successful career at 33-years-old while Xabi Alonso, in his third season with the German giants, walks away at 35.

Article continues below

Alonso had a pretty perfect career by anyone's standards and the midfield maestro has an impressive array of honours in his trophy cabinet.

He won the Champions League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his time with Liverpool, two Copa del Reys, one La Liga and one Champions League title during his time with Real Madrid and he bagged three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Not to mention, he won both the World Cup and European Championships during his 114 caps for Spain.

So, in truly fitting fashion, Alonso signed off in a style with a classy, typical assist for Arjen Robben during his last game.

As you can see from the video below, Alonso sent a long, raking pass into Robben's path before the Dutchman did what he always does - cut in on his left and score across the 'keeper.

With the curtains coming down on Alonso's career this week, former teammate Steve Gerrard sent a heartfelt video tribute to the Spaniard to let him know what he really thinks of him before he hung up his boots.

"What a special career and what a fantastic player. For me probably the most enjoyable partner throughout my career as a midfielder, the best passer of a ball I've ever played with," Gerrard began.

Liverpool FC Kit Launch

"You deserve all the accolades you get... I'm very jealous of you having a World Cup winners medal, I'm very jealous of you having league winners medals in Germany and Spain.

"I couldn't ask for a better midfield partner and when you left it broke my heart, but you'll always have a special place in this football club and you're always welcome to come and visit," Gerrard added.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso
Football
Steven Gerrard
Bayern Munich

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again