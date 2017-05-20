Xabi Alonso called time on his sensational career on Saturday as Bayern Munich finished off their season with a 4-1 win over Freiburg.

The Spaniard won league titles in Spain and Germany, as well as the Champions League during his time with Liverpool in England.

The epitome of cool, Alonso departs the game as one of the most beloved characters in the sport.

He is widely recognised as one of the greatest passers of a football in recent memory and he gave fans one more example of that before retiring on Saturday.

Bayern opened the scoring through Arjen Robben scoring the most Arjen Robben goal ever, but Alonso got the move started with a raking pass to the right-hand side that was typically dead-on point and beautifully paced.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti withdrew Alonso for Franck Ribery with 10 minutes remaining and the former Real Madrid man got a standing ovation from every single person in the stadium.

It was understandably emotional and the 35-year-old took his time going around and hugging his teammates while finding time to shake the ref's hand as well.

As one might expect, it was a very emotional few minutes for Alonso and you can watch the video of his final minutes in the game below:

With his glorious career essentially in the rearview mirror, the playmaker recently discussed the three things that he wish had gone differently during his time in the sport.

"Maybe I have three (regrets). With Real Sociedad, my club, we were one game from winning La Liga (in 2002-03)," Alonso told The Times. "With Liverpool we were so close to the Premier League. With Bayern, so close to the Champions League.

"But maybe that would be too much to ask, too perfect. If you can call them regrets ... but that's just football.

"When I look back, I can be happy that I've done what I wanted, dictated my path."

For a man that literally won it all - including the World Cup and the European Championships - Alonso can be satisfied with what he has achieved and be safe in the knowledge that he has made a lasting impression on the game.

