The SSE Arena in London hosted the Bellator 179 event on Friday night which saw Rory MacDonald pick up his first win in the organisation with a second-round victory over fellow welterweight, Paul Daley.

He was understandably the star attraction as he locked in the rear-naked chokehold to start his Bellator career off with a bang, but Semtex wasn’t going to let anyone else take the limelight regardless of his loss.

BELLATOR 179

Following the main event, he and fellow Brit Michael Page got into a scuffle at cage side which was split up by security – and that’s the main event the organisation originally wanted in London but Daley turned it down.

However, even that was unable to top perhaps the greatest moment of the night which saw Fabian Edwards score a beautifully timed flying knee to knock out Rafal Cejworski in their middleweight contest.

Oh, and it was his professional debut.

Boasting a 9-0 record as an amateur, The Assassin kicked off his professional career in explosive fashion – as you’ll be able to see below – on the undercard of the show, as he had his opponent backing into the cage and timed his flying knee to perfection.

His knee literally bounced off his skull as he fell onto the cage and crashed to the canvas; walking off in the calmest fashion you can possibly imagine.

FLYING KNEE KO

The knockout was destined to happen, as the video below shows Cejworski was out of his element inside of the cage as Edwards was having his way with him; hitting him with some vicious knees and left kicks to set up the beautiful knockout.

Fans that have been following Edwards probably expected this sort of finish from him, as his impeccable amateur record also boasts some pretty outstanding finishes.

One that stands out the most is his victory over Jordan May at the Budo 10 – Taylor vs. Boclan event back in 2015, where it took Edwards only four seconds of the first round to land a body kick with follow-up punches to score a TKO victory.

As you can imagine, the reaction on Twitter was brilliant.

It was a lengthy and highly anticipated debut, but it was certainly worth the wait as he's looking like the real deal already.

What did you make of Fabien Edwards’ brutal flying knee knockout? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

