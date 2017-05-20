GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The Hardys and Impact Wrestling executive get into Twitter war

The bad blood between The Hardys and Impact Wrestling doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Earlier this year the brothers decided not to re-sign with the company in favor of testing out the indie scene further, as well as doing some work for Ring Of Honor (ROH). Matt and Jeff's "Broken" characters took the pro wrestling world by storm, but Impact wasn't about to let them take it anywhere else. 

The Hardys competed at ROH's 15th Anniversary Show pay-per-view (PPV) shortly after departing from Impact, but in return, the company handed a cease and desist letter to all PPV providers which prevented The Hardys from using their "Broken" characters. 

Soon after, Matt and Jeff threw the pro wrestling world for a loop when they made their surprise return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match. Now they currently reside on WWE TV, however, they are unable to use their "Broken" characters to their full potential.

Matt Hardy, in particular, has continued to use "Broken"-related mannerisms and chants but has been unable to fully cut a "Broken" promo, as he is currently a mix of "Broken" Matt and his old Matt Hardy gimmick in WWE.

There were brief rumors that the WWE was attempting to purchase the characters rights from Impact Wrestling, however, Matt's wife, Reby Hardy, took to Twitter to suggest those are nothing but rumors perhaps created by someone within Impact to paint themselves into a position of power.

Reby has been rather vocal regarding the whole ordeal on Twitter, and recently got into a bit of Twitter beef with Impact Wrestling executive and head of creative, Zeb Colter:

Reby then proceeded to go off on the Impact executive and threatened to take their issues to the courtroom instead of 'making a deal':

Colter would then respond in an attempt to calm Reby down, however, that only made the matter worse:

Matt Hardy then joined in on the fun and fired off shots at Colter, calling him a puppet of Jeff Jarret's and stating that the WWE is treating its talent great nowadays:

Colter then responded by telling The Hardys to calm down and threatening to 'Delete' them from his Twitter:

What are your thoughts on the Twitter beef between The Hardys and Colter?

John Cena
WWE
Matt Hardy
Vince McMahon
SmackDown
Jeff Hardy

