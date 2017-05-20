GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lahm.

Philipp Lahm posts brilliant tweet after playing final ever match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Football said goodbye to two legends today: Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso.

The Bayern Munich pair played their final matches this afternoon, both calling time on remarkable careers.

Lahm and Alonso made 1,578 appearances combined, winning nine league titles, four Champions Leagues and two World Cups. The feeling that comes with losing wasn’t felt very often.

Article continues below

It ended in the perfect way, too, with Lahm lifting the Bundesliga trophy after Bayern cruised to a fifth straight title.

The league was sealed weeks ago but confirmation came with a 4-1 win over Freiburg. Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal, Franck Ribery and Joshua Kimmich scored the goals, and the Allianz Arena was delighted to see Alonso record an assist, too.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Both Lahm and Alonso will be sorely missed. You knew what you’d get with both players - 100 percent commitment and hard work - and both were incredibly dependable.

The scene as both departed the field on Saturday was truly emotional. Carlo Ancelotti subbed Alonso off first, in the 82nd minute, and waited five minutes to then sub Lahm off.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MUNICH-FREIBURG

Both received high-fives from the entire team and a standing ovation from the Bayern supporters. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Alonso joined in with Lahm as the full-back hoisted the trophy together. And the celebrations continued with the on-field beer showers.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MUNICH-FREIBURG

The celebrations will no doubt continue long into the night. Here’s hoping that Alonso and Lahm, who will never have to worry about getting into match shape again, go absolutely mental.

Lahm's tweet

Lahm, 33, posted a brilliant tweet after the match, thanking Bayern Munich’s supporters for an “amazing experience”.

Check it out below.

Lahm wrote: “There are no words to describe this afternoon... Thank you for this amazing experience, FC Bayern fans. #MiaSanMia.”

Lahm revealed what he'll miss

The World Cup winner revealed that he will miss the camaraderie that comes with being part of a team.

“One thing I’ll definitely miss is being in a group every day,” he said, per Bayern’s website. “There’s a unique atmosphere and language in a dressing room.

“I’ll miss the staff, the whole team. I’ve been used to being in a team since I was five years old so that’s definitely something I’ll miss. And the banter in the dressing room. I’ve always enjoyed that.”

Farewell, Philipp. It’s been fun.

What's your favourite Philipp Lahm memory? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arjen Robben
Mats Hummels
Manuel Neuer
Thiago
Xabi Alonso
Philipp Lahm
Bundesliga
Football
Franck Ribery
Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich
Germany Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Jinder Mahal has named who he wants to fight next - calls out huge name star

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

Former WWE Superstar reveals the crazy gimmick a writer tried to give him - Vince hated it

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

The first player Chelsea will spend their £200m transfer warchest on

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again