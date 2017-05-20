Things could get crazy tomorrow (Sun. May 21, 2017) at WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Currently on the docket for the PPV is a WWE Title match between longtime veteran Randy Orton, and a new face to the SmackDown Live main event scene, Jinder Mahal. At a glance you wouldn't expect Mahal to have much of a chance against "The Viper," given his past associations with factions such as "3MB", however, a recent shift in the betting lines suggest otherwise.

According to a report from WrestleZone, Mahal is now a 2/5 favorite to win his match against Orton. The report also stresses, however, that Mahal is only favored to win the match, not the title, as Orton still has the Champions Advantage.

That advantage being that Orton could still lose via disqualification or count-out but would remain champion. The title can only change hands via pinfall or submission.

Here is the full betting line for tomorrow's PPV card:

WWE Championship

Randy Orton(c) 7/4 vs Jinder Mahal 2/5

United States Championship

Kevin Owens(c) 1/12 vs AJ Styles 11/2

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) 1/14 vs Breezango 11/2

Sami Zayn 1/2 vs Baron Corbin 6/4

6 Woman Tag Match

Naomi(c), Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch 5/1 vs Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina 1/10

Shinsuke Nakamura 1/66 vs Dolph Ziggler 11/1

Luke Harper 1/14 vs Erick Rowan 11/2

Tye Dillinger 1/6 vs Aiden English 7/2

Orton comes off of an abrupt end to his feud with Bray Wyatt, who he defeated at WrestleMania 33 to win the WWE Title. They were then sent to different brands via the Superstar Shakeup and concluded their feud at Payback with a House Of Horrors match.

Mahal won his shot at the No. 1-contenders spot by winning a Six-Pack Challenge against Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown Live. He has since aligned himself with The Singh Brothers who now interfere in his matches on occasion to help Mahal in the ring.

One can only imagine what impact the Singh Brothers will have com tomorrow night.

If the title does change hands tomorrow night it should be interesting to see what the WWE has in store for us as it pertains to Mahal's title reign. Mahal has recently stated that if he does win the title, he'd like his first defense to be against John Cena.

What are your thoughts on the possibility that Mahal could be walking out WWE Champion tomorrow after Backlash? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

