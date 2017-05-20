In what’s been the biggest breakthrough yet regarding the super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, many are expecting to hear from Money next week in the hope that we get his side of the story.

His focus has been on promoting Gervonta Davis in London, while UFC president Dana White had the world talking yet again when he – and the Irishman – revealed a contract had been signed on their part which means his focus now turns to Team Mayweather.

SUPER FIGHT

It’s easier said than done, though, as you can be sure Mayweather won’t offer himself on a silver plate to simply satisfy the fans; it needs to benefit him if he’s going to lace up the gloves again.

Dana has reiterated that although a deal has been signed, that doesn’t mean Mayweather will agree to it and has now made another bold claim over his prized asset.

According to Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, White claimed the Notorious’ value for Mayweather is far greater than Manny Pacquiao’s when he fought the 49-0 American.

VALUE

Speaking at the grand opening of the UFC’s new $12 million performance institute, he said: “Who doesn’t think that Conor isn’t a global star?

“I think Conor is bigger than [Manny] Pacquiao – when [he and Mayweather] fought.

“He’s going to make a couple bucks. If this fight goes off and if it does what everyone thinks it’s going to do, Conor’s going to make a lot of money.

“On Mayweather’s side, it’s about whether we can come to a deal to make this fight or not.

“This won’t be a UFC event. It’s going to be a boxing event. International [broadcast rights are] going to be wide open. The slate is clear on our side to do whatever. I don’t know what obstacles they have to clear on their side…[if] they have a Showtime deal, and what other things are lying in there…we don’t know until we start negotiating.

“When you get in there and start negotiating, you’ll know real quick if we can do a deal or not, and what the split is.”

Mayweather’s highly anticipated clash against Pacquiao shattered pay-per-view record with 4.6 million guys and earned $72 million at the live gate – 60% of which was given to Mayweather compared to 40% taken by Pacquiao.

Although McGregor is the name everyone is talking about right now, along with White’s claims that he’s more valuable than Pacquiao, expected Mayweather to receive a larger chunk of the cheese should the fight go ahead.

