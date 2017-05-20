Bradley Beal watched Game 2 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at home like most fans of the NBA did. Just a few days earlier he was locked in a do-or-die Game 7 against the number one seed, but ended up on the losing end.

After putting up 24 points per game in 13 total contests for Washington, he thinks that his team would have stood a better chance against the defending champs after seeing Game 1 of the current Eastern Conference Finals.

His Wizards ended up falling to the C’s largely because they ran out of gas and Kelly Olynyk had the best quarter of his career. Whatever the reasons are, their season is over and they will have to live with that loss over the rest of the summer.

In an interview after the elimination with CSN, Beal then said that the Cavs were essentially ducking the Wizards by losing games. He went even further saying that they never wanted to see the squad from the nation’s capital in the Playoffs at all.

He said these words before Cleveland absolutely shredded the first-seeded Celtics on their home floor and that beating makes those comments a bad look now. In fact, both Richard Jefferson and J.R. Smith of the defending champions have had enough comments from players at home.

RJ decided to tell CBS Sports how he felt, while Smith decided to let his comments be known through social media in response to another former pro.

Jefferson said: “It seems like the teams that are at home now want to start talking. Dion Waiters was saying that nobody wanted to see the Miami Heat...then Bradley Beal says nobody wants to (play the Wizards). Well if no one does, then show up. If you get there, then prove it.”

Swish’s post was much more direct, taking aim at former NBA-er James White who thought that Beal had a point. The champion’s case does seem a bit more solidified after that absolute lashing that the Cavs heaped on Boston as a road team on Friday.

Other teams have been looking over their shoulder trying to avoid that same fate despite the fact that everyone can see the result coming from a mile away. These Cavs have gotten to their place at the moment by sweeping teams and getting rest in spades.

Until that changes, maybe everyone should keep their opinions to themselves until they get a shot.