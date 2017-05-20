On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to take a stroll through Boston before they entered the TD Garden on Friday for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Celtics. J.R. Smith captured the entire outing on Instagram and shared it with fans.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Richard Jefferson and the entire team were just taking in the scenery and from the looks of things having a great time. The playoffs have been impressive for the Cavs this season as they are up 2-0 in their quest to return to the NBA Finals for the third-straight year.

All of the team were bobbing along to the sounds of Kendrick Lamar and their biggest star and the sharpshooter even had a singalong while walking those streets together. The two looked very in synch for their performance on the court as well in their second game of the series.

Observers wondered how it could get any better than the thrashing handed out on Wednesday, but King James threw up 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes of the 130-86 massacre.

Swish finished his night with nine points and seven boards as he continues to have a quiet series relatively speaking, but make no mistake, it isn’t because the team is struggling. Cleveland is making a huge statement by blowing these teams out in this fashion.

Another crazy statement was the shooting guard’s shot to beat the halftime buzzer and put his team ahead by a staggering 41 points. He caught a rebound off a Kevin Love miss and spun through the air to before the clock rang out.

Even more interesting is the Cleveland fan that J.R. singled out when he drained the jumper and the team mobbed him. When it rains, it pours, and for the Cavaliers it looks like the storm is just getting started after that win.

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas left the game in the second half with a hip injury that looked to be effecting him on the floor as he was held without a field goal in the second half. Al Horford was also lackluster until garbage time when he scored a majority of his points.

None of this might matter for the Celtics who find themselves in a similar hole as the one they faced in the first round. The difference is, you aren’t playing the Chicago Bulls anymore, now the defending champions are standing in the way and it would be hard to envision them losing.

One thing is for certain the highlights will probably continue over the course of this series and there might not be anything that their opponents can do about it.