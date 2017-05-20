The Cruiserweight division may get overlooked quite a bit, but the WWE just took that to a whole new level.

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 33 on pay-per-view (PPV), WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville successfully defended his title against perennial contender Austin Aries on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show on the WWE Network.

The match proved to be a great one between two of the company's best workers on the roster. Neville and Aries put a lot into their match, however, it seems as though that effort went unappreciated.

Apparently, that match was left off of the WWE's DVD release of WrestleMania 33, and Aries took to Twitter to voice his displeasures with the decision:

The Cruiserweight division is currently running a little stale with contenders at the moment, as Neville continues to feud with Aries after their match at WrestleMania. In the WWE's defense, they have gotten former Cruiserweight TJP into the mix, perhaps aiming for a Triple Threat match down the line.

It seems as though the division is in desperate need of some new blood, and people such as highly-respected pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer agree. Meltzer recently stated that he'd like to see someone such as Gran Metalik receive a push in the division.

Metalik competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, which crowned a new Cruiserweight champion for the division, and made it to the finals where he lost out to TJ Perkins. He has rarely been seen on major WWE TV since.

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently voiced his opinions on the struggles the division is facing as of late, as he believes that adding someone such as Enzo Amore into the mix would greatly help the division's ratings going forward (quotes via IWNerd):

“I think if you put Enzo Amore as a Cruiserweight and put Enzo vs Neville for the title and have Enzo win it. Watch people get interested in the Cruiserweight division.

"And people at home probably say: ‘ooo Enzo can’t work’. It is not about that. It is about getting people to care about the title.

"Put Enzo in there, have him win it and watch people start to get involved in 205”

“Then Neville could really have somebody to work with, he doesn’t have a babyface to work with. He really doesn’t, someone that is really genuinely over with the crowd.. That would help”

