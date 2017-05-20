It finally feels like we’ve moved one genuine step closer to the super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, with the Notorious and UFC president Dana White confirming that a contract has been signed.

Now, the attention turns to Money and whether he’ll prove to be a nuisance when it comes to signing on the dotted line – no matter how much fight fans wants to see him lace up his gloves once again.

SUPER FIGHT

For months, all of the positive talks has been coming from the UFC with Dana offering fans hope, but the lack of updates from Team Mayweather has suggested they’re not entertaining any offers right now as they simply don’t seem too interested in making it happen.

Money talks, though.

McGregor was more confident than White regarding a deal being reached, as he remained hesitant that Team Mayweather would agree on a deal.

However, we might have some hope from the 49-0 American’s camp at last as his uncle Jeff has revealed in an interview with Helen Yee that his nephew is now training for McGregor with an MMA star – but not Kevin Lee.

TRAINING

He said: “Actually, he must be preparing for the McGregor fight because he worked out with an MMA guy. It wasn’t Kevin Lee.

“Kevin was possibly going to be working with him, but for that day, no he didn’t work with him that day. I don’t know who it was.

“By the time I got here, Floyd was just getting done training and he was telling me, ‘Yeah, I worked out today, I did five rounds or whatever’ and then once I came in, everyone was telling me it was a UFC fighter.

“I’m not sure which one it was. This was probably about a week and a half ago.”

The timing of this massive update does seem rather fitting, as Jeff has revealed Floyd’s training has started around the same time the UFC lightweight champion dropped a huge hint of his own on his official Instagram account.

McGregor posted a picture of himself in the gym with the caption ‘day one’, hinting that he too has now officially started training for the potential super fight.

Mayweather has been busy promoting Gervonta Davis over the past week in London while all of the talks from UFC has been going on, but fully expect him to dish out some information of his own once he can focus on himself.

Do you believe that Floyd Mayweather has started training for Conor McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

