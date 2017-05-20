Philipp Lahm called time on his career on Saturday at the age of 33 and in typical fashion, he went out in style.

Bayern, the club he spent his entire career with, smashed Freiburg 4-1 at the Allianz Arena thanks to goals from Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal, Franck Ribery and Joshua Kimmich.

In fact, the other man who retired on the same day, Xabi Alonso, laid on the first goal for Robben after just four minutes.

The illustrious pair have made 1,578 appearances combined, winning nine league titles, four Champions Leagues and two World Cups during their sensational careers, including three back-to-back Bundesliga's together.

Alonso was the recipient of a touching video message from Steven Gerrard ahead of the final game of his career, and now, Lahm has received a special one himself.

Bayern Munich tweeted out a video from the legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon paying tribute to the German international and, as you would expect from the Juventus No.1, it was pure class.

Check the video out below:

For Buffon, he has a Champions League final on the horizon against Real Madrid and just like he credited Lahm for winning everything during his career, the 39-year-old needs to add the elusive European prize to his vast collection.

"Yes we go to Cardiff, which was, well, I won’t say our aim because just getting to the final means nothing," Buffon said.

"I’m really happy because I’m in good shape I can’t deny the fact that if we didn’t have a great team getting there again wouldn’t have been possible.

"My team-mates have been fantastic and it’s thanks to the whole team that we got there."

The Italian veteran has been phenomenal for Juve this term and has defied his age several times over, including shutting out Barcelona over two legs.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is rooting for Buffon in the Champions League final and he hopes the stopper pips both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or.

He told El Larguero: 'Juve will win the Champion League and afterwards we should award the Ballon d'Or to [Gianluigi] Buffon."

