Bayern Munich may have been a class above the rest in the Bundesliga this season but one competition that wasn’t been quite as easy to call was that between Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Back in August, Europe’s premier goalscorers traded tweets after the opening day of the Bundesliga season. “Wow and the race is started,” Aubameyang tweeted after Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in Bayern’s 6-0 win over Werder Bremen.

The Borussia Dortmund striker responded the following day by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Mainz.

“@lewy_official vs @Aubameyang7 3:2! ;),” Lewandowski tweeted.

The pair certainly haven’t disappointed. Heading into Saturday’s final round of fixtures, Lewandowski had scored 30 league goals, one more than Aubameyang.

Bayern found the net four times in a comfortable win over Freiburg this afternoon but the Poland international didn’t get any of them.

That allowed Aubameyang an opportunity to overtake his rival in the scoring charts, providing he scored twice against Werder Bremen.

PEA scored before half-time

And the Gabonese forward set up an interesting final 45 minutes when he scored three minutes before half-time to give Dortmund a 2-1 lead.

One imagines Lewandowski will have known that Aubameyang had tied him when he emerged for the second half.

BVB needed three points

Aubameyang’s chances were helped by the fact that BVB were involved in a pulsating match that they needed to win to secure their place in the Champions League group stage.

Thomas Tuchel’s side went behind with 20 minutes remaining but Marco Reus levelled it at 3-3 from the penalty spot.

Dortmund won another penalty in the 88th minute but there was no way Aubameyang was going to allow Reus to take it again. He stepped up, comfortably slotted the ball away and wheeled off in celebration.

Aubameyang scores his 31st league goal

Lewandowski couldn’t response and so for the first time in his career, Aubameyang will finish as the Bundesliga’s top scorer.

No doubt the Bayern striker will be eager to regain the title next season.

Aubameyang is a wanted man

But it remains to be seen whether Aubameyang will be his main competitor. The 27-year-old was reportedly the subject of a recent bid from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian, and has also been linked with Real Madrid.

It’s easy to see why Aubameyang is in high demand. The former Saint-Etienne striker has been a goal machine, scoring 119 goals in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Lewandowski congratulated Aubameyang on Twitter

Lewandowski posted a class tweet to Aubameyang after being pipped at the post, writing “Congratulations @Aubameyang7” and adding a trophy.

Check it out below.

