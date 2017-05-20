Conor McGregor has dramatically changed the way the UFC and its roster promotes fights.

Since his rise to superstardom, the Irishman has started an amazing movement in regards to the art of trash-talking, as we see almost every fighter nowadays attempt to get under their opponents skin via verbal jousting prior to meeting inside the Octagon.

According to one former UFC fighter, however, there are way too many fighters trying to mimic "The Notorious One's" style.

Rory MacDonald is one of the best fighters the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen at 170 pounds, as he has competed for the UFC's welterweight throne once before, in addition to having stepped inside the cage with some of the division's best of all time.

"The Red King" has since departed to Bellator MMA and comes off of his promotional debut for the company last night (Fri. May 19, 2017) in which he submitted heavy-handed knockout artist Paul Daley in the main event of Bellator 179.

During a recent media call to promote his fight against Daley, MacDonald says he believes Bellator has the promotional side of things right as opposed to the UFC who has been relying on the Conor McGregor-style of promoting fights as of late (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I think Bellator gets it, they want to build a character around each and every guy on the roster,” MacDonald said on a recent media call.

“They want to build up the names and let people see the real sides of them and they can build that up. The UFC kind of has lost that, everyone is wearing the same thing, everybody is trying to be Conor McGregor, and it’s lost it’s feel a little bit.”

“[I’m] just more involved rather than just being another guy in the line, another number, another sheep,” MacDonald said.

“So, I just feel more respected, more attention to detail when it comes to the promotion of myself.”

MacDonald then touched on the recent growing unhappiness of the UFC's roster and how much better its been for him over at Bellator:

“Everybody’s situation is getting worse there and increasingly people are getting more and more unhappy,” MacDonald said.

“And seeing that there’s money to be made, just the way they’re treated in general. They’re not content with it, so, it’s got there’s a competitor in the marketplace and that’s just going to make everybody get better.

"More options for the fighters, everyone’s going to get more money and it’s going to be better for MMA the sport in general.”

What are your thoughts on MacDonald's comments regarding the UFC's promotional skills? Let us know in the comments section below!

