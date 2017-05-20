Remember the 12-year-old girl who was going to make her mixed martial arts (MMA) debut against a 24-year-old opponent? Well, she completely embarrassed her opponent with a submission win.

Japanese MMA promotion DEEP JEWELS hosted their 16th MMA event earlier today (Sat. May 20, 2017) in Tokyo, Japan, and 12-year-old "MoMo" took on 24-year-old Momoko Yamasaki in a 95-pound fight. Both girls were wearing headgear during the contest, but that didn't stop the worldwide criticism for the controversial bout.

The bout was contested under amateur rules, therefore no striking to the head or striking to a grounded opponent was allowed. Yamasaki came into the contest with four fights of experience under her belt but was riding a two-fight losing streak.

She was inspired to begin a career in MMA after being a victim of bullying in junior high school and participating in a handful of street fights. In a press release delivered by DEEP JEWELS leading up to the event, it was said that Yamasaki's troubled past led to her delinquency, sparking a series of “tale of triumphs on the street.”

Her seventh-grade opponent trains in one of the best gyms in Japan, Hakuhinkai Karate, which has produced exceptional talents such as Mizuki, Naoki Inoue, and Yukari Yamaguchi.

"MoMo's" training certainly paid off once she went to work in the cage, as she immediately took Yamasaki's back and sunk in the rear-naked choke. Her adversary was unable to fight it off and refused to tap out, leading her to eventually go to sleep:

Here's "MoMo" celebrating inside the cage post-fight (far right side):

Prior to their fight, "MoMo's" manager issued a statement to WMMARankings.com vowing that his client would emerge victorious and 'humiliate' Yamasaki:

“Momo has been training MMA six times a week at least three hours a day ever since when she was in the kindergarten. Momo already had 100 amateur fights in BJJ, kickboxing and karate combined which is far more experience than her upcoming opponent Momoko Yamazaki who actually works at Hostess Bar and barely trains. This is not the first time Jewels put teenagers against adult. They have done 12 yr old vs adult and 13 yr old adult in the past and in both fights a younger fighter won via submission.

"On May 20th we all strongly believe Momo would beat Yamazaki so I think it’s gonna be a public humiliation for Yamazaki.”

What are your thoughts on "MoMo's" surprise win? Would you like to see her inside the cage against an older opponent again or should she progress in her fighting career against opponents her own age?

