Over the years, WWE fans have grown accustomed to hearing some questionable stories about Vince McMahon, some more farfetched than others.

From him naming a yacht ‘sexy b***h’ for his wife Linda, to him genuinely hating people sneezing – you can imagine his staff must tread carefully when working for him whether it’s backstage at an event or at the headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

FAMILY BUSINESS

Of course, nobody really knows what he’s like behind the scenes unless you’ve actually worked with or for him.

The character he portrays on television is clearly very different to his real-life persona and we’ve seen glimpses of that when WWE airs certain programming, such as ‘WWE 24’ on the Network, where he’s a quieter figure in the corner ensuring the show runs smoothly.

However, the interest in always there as to what it’d be like to work in a company owned by Vince, and running into him often.

Well, Stephanie has provided fans with an insight as the Mirror recently caught up with her to ask what it’s like working for her father in his massive empire.

As expected, she didn’t reveal all of the secrets but did admit that it was challenging.

CHALLENGING

According to IWNerd, she said: “Working for my dad is incredibly challenging, in a variety of ways.

“It can be challenging from a family standpoint, right, because I think sometimes working with family you take certain things for granted, and that can be challenging, as I keep saying!

“But from an opportunistic standpoint, I would never have had the opportunities that I have been given and afforded if it weren’t for my father.

“I think you have to work that much harder when you are part of the family to prove yourself and to keep growing, but again those are the best life lessons that you can possibly have.

“The best part of working together, at least in my family, is this incredible shared passion. We all love what we do. To be able to bring different aspects of that passion literally to the table is a unique proposition and one I would never give up.”

Challenges are expected in a business like this, and you can be sure certain booking decisions may have caused some heated discussions between the family; such as the No Mercy event back in 2003 when Vince defeated Stephanie in an I Quit match to write her off television.

