Everyone wants a piece of Anthony Joshua after the British boxer’s win over Wladimir Klitschko last month.

The 27-year-old is arguably the most exciting thing in boxing right now. There are many who believe AJ can become boxing first’s billionaire - Joshua made £15 million from his win over the Ukrainian, and the money is only going to increase.

Joshua’s next opponent is yet to be confirmed, although his promoter, Eddie Hearn, suggested he could face Klitschko in a rematch next before taking on Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

"I think from a fans perspective, and I call myself one of those as well, Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, they would be the next three fights for Anthony Joshua," Hearn was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Fury, who has had his licence revoked following a failed drugs test, is desperate to fight Joshua. But there are fears that the Gypsy King’s UK Anti-Doping hearing could be delayed.

"There's honestly no one that wants to see Tyson Fury return to the ring more than Anthony Joshua and myself, because that is the biggest fight in world boxing," Hearn added.

“He's got a long way to go, it's great to see him training, I think the UKAD [issue] is extremely cloudy and doesn't make sense and something's going on there that I can't put my finger on.”

Joshua posts awesome training video

Joshua isn’t concerning himself with Fury right now, though. The former Olympic champion posted a video of himself completing a gym workout - and it’s fair to say he looks incredible.

Imagine being Klitschko, or any other heavyweight for that matter, and seeing that. Frightening!

Joshua's unlikely story

Joshua extended his record to 19-0 by beating the 41-year-old. For someone who only started boxing at the age of 18, and had an often troubled youth, that’s remarkable.

Hearn continued: ”Anthony is doing things that people at this stage in his career shouldn't, he shouldn't be in unification fights with Wladimir Klitschko in his 19th fight.

"He will have to do a lot of learning in the ring against Tyson Fury, but he's prepared to take these fights, and for that he deserves a huge amount of credit.”

