Boxing

Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko.

Anthony Joshua gives Wladimir Klitschko his advice on a potential rematch

It's fair to say Anthony Joshua's star has never shone brighter than it currently is.

The 27-year-old is the unified heavyweight champion of the world after defeating Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in front of 90,000 fans for the WBA (Super), IBO heavyweight titles and the IBF title he already held.

But the question is now, what is next for AJ?

He called out former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury following his victory over Dr. Steelhammer, but the Gypsy King needs to be cleared to get inside a ring first and foremost for that to happen.

His promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that bouts with Deontay Wilder and Fury could be on the horizon for the Watford-born fighter, but there's no secret that Klitschko has a rematch clause in the contract from the last fight.

Does the 41-year-old really want to go through that war with Joshua again? The Ukrainian is yet to make his intentions clear, but judging by his character, he is unlikely to retire when another shot at the top prize in his profession is right there.

Joshua would love the chance to answer those critics that say he was dead and buried when Klitschko knocked him down in the sixth but he failed to capitalise, but he's not advising Wladimir to climb back into the ring with him.

"Klitschko lost to me, but he still went away as a winner. But during the rematch there will be belts and pride at stake, but, you know, this is exactly the type of fight when he thinks he can beat me and when I already have something to lose.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"I would definitely try it, but I'm not Wladimir, and I do not know what he wants, but if he listened to me, I would say: "Friend, it was an amazing performance, you were very good, but you did not win. So leave on a positive note and let the other guys take your place, "Joshua said.

You can see where AJ is coming from, but maybe he does not fancy another close call with Klitschko? After all, he's got the career defining win over him, why go back for it unless he is forced to?

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
Boxing

