Mike Tyson at just 15-years-old was terrifying

A video of Mike Tyson at only 15-years-old shows just how talented the legendary boxer was.

Up against opponent Joe Cortez, Tyson takes no time at all to show how dangerous he could be as the soon to be "Baddest Man on the Planet" ends the fight as quickly as it begun.

Storming towards his opponent, Tyson tears him apart in just seconds.

Article continues below

Video: Mike Tyson as a 15-year-old

This dominance was taken into Tyson's professional career, starting just three years later at 18. In his very first fight, the future world champion can be seen brutalising his opponent for a first round knockout.

Before just casually doing the same in his second fight a few weeks later.

Article continues below

Of his first 28 fights, all in his first year, 26 were won by knockout, and 16 of those in only the first round. Tyson would, of course, go on to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history at 20-years-old, barely over a year after his professional debut.

This led to Tyson proving how good he was by aiming to be Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world, and in 1988 he had that chance against Michael Spinks.

Spinks had never been beaten, and was another recognised heavyweight champion. He hadn't, however faced Tyson.

Tyson vs Spinks

A 90 second knockout made Mike Tyson the undisputed champion at just 22-years-old. Spinks would never fight again.

All-time great

A career and personal life full of controversy, Tyson would go on the cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats, while still leaving many wondering what might have been.

He would serve nearly three years in prison on a rape conviction, before returning and facing Evander Holyfield in two fights in 1996 and 1997, famously biting a chunk out of Holyfield's ear.

Some high profile fights followed, including a defeat to Lennox Lewis, before his career ended in a 2004 defeat to British fighter Danny Williams, with a record of 50-6-2.

What was Mike Tyson's best fight? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms