Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette is without a doubt one of the hottest properties in Europe.

After rattling in 37 goals in 45 games this season, it's no wonder that all the big European clubs are lining up for the 25-year-old's signature.

Furthermore, he has got 129 goals in 275 career games for Lyon, but there is a good chance none are as good as the one he scored against Nice on Saturday.

The French international scored a brace against Nice to finish off the Ligue 1 season and Lyon secured fourth place.

But his first goal of the game was something truly special.

Anyone remember Dennis Bergkamp's turn and goal against Newcastle back in 2002? Of course you do, everyone does.

Well, imagine that, but with the ball off the ground and Lacazette takes the ball on the spin before sitting the 'keeper down! Watch the clip below to see for yourself.

Only earlier this week, Lacazette revealed he is ready for another challenge in his career and with interest from Atletico Madrid, it seems as though the forward is interested in partnering up with an old friend.

"I think that's the right time. I want to discover something else, and to play at a different level," Lacazette told L'Equipe .

"I know very well that on a European scale I am not yet well recognised. I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress."

"Atletico is a club that is in the last rounds of the Champions League for several years," the 25-year-old said. "It is a great team, in a new stadium, and it is also a club that helps their players progress.

"And there is Antoine Griezmann. If Atletico is the club I chose, I have not told you, maybe I'll give you another answer in a few months!

"It would be a beautiful story if we [Griezmann and Lacazette] could go on together It started in the French Under-18 team. He arrived timidly.

"There are always small groups, and he was a little alone, but we got closer, because we played together in attack and we got along well in life. Then, both of us, we carried almost all the rest of the group.

"Initially, Antoine was as shy as I was. Afterwards, he climbed the ladder, he became an international star, and he took more confidence, he opened up."

