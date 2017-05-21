GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Xabi and Lahm.

Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm after final ever appearances

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Xabi Alonso called time on his illustrious career on Saturday.

The 35-year-old played his final game as Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-1 win over Freiburg.

Alonso can’t be disappointed with what he achieved in the game. Anyone who has won two Champions League crowns, five league titles in three leagues, and a World Cup and two European Championships has done pretty well for themselves.

Article continues below

Surely it can’t get better than that?

Well, Alonso is looking forward to life after football and the challenges it will bring.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

"I´m very satisfied to close my time as footballer," he told reporters, per Goal. "Inside there is a lot of emotion. There were moments [in the game] I was about to break.

"The sensation I had today was a mix of emotion, nostalgia, melancholy and sadness, but at the same time happiness, it´s a lot of stuff and I don´t know how to process it.

"I accept I am going to miss playing because it's such an important part in my life. It's going to be difficult to fill that gap. Life goes on. New challenges for me, it's time to try it.

"It's a beautiful feeling. These memories will stay in our mind forever. I remember playing with my dad, and my kids will remember this as well."

TOPSHOT-FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MUNICH-FREIBURG

Lahm also said farewell

Philipp Lahm also played his final game yesterday. Bayern lost two iconic figures on the same day but Alonso is sure the Bundesliga champions can cope.

"The future is good, the future is bright. Even with two big players leaving the club, they shouldn't have problems,” he added.

"There are still players in the team with experience and still young. For sure we are going to see Bayern next year fighting for everything."

Xabi tried to pour beer over Lahm

The celebrations began immediately after the final whistle. The beer steins quickly made their way to the Allianz Arena pitch, where the beer showering commenced.

Alonso even tried to get Lahm - but he completely missed the target!

Check out the funny video below.

Video: Alonso completely messes up Lahm beer shower

What's your fondest memory of Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Robert Lewandowski
Real Madrid
Manuel Neuer
Xabi Alonso
Philipp Lahm
Bundesliga
Football
Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again