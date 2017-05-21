Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Xabi Alonso called time on his illustrious career on Saturday.

The 35-year-old played his final game as Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-1 win over Freiburg.

Alonso can’t be disappointed with what he achieved in the game. Anyone who has won two Champions League crowns, five league titles in three leagues, and a World Cup and two European Championships has done pretty well for themselves.

Surely it can’t get better than that?

Well, Alonso is looking forward to life after football and the challenges it will bring.

"I´m very satisfied to close my time as footballer," he told reporters, per Goal. "Inside there is a lot of emotion. There were moments [in the game] I was about to break.

"The sensation I had today was a mix of emotion, nostalgia, melancholy and sadness, but at the same time happiness, it´s a lot of stuff and I don´t know how to process it.

"I accept I am going to miss playing because it's such an important part in my life. It's going to be difficult to fill that gap. Life goes on. New challenges for me, it's time to try it.

"It's a beautiful feeling. These memories will stay in our mind forever. I remember playing with my dad, and my kids will remember this as well."

Lahm also said farewell

Philipp Lahm also played his final game yesterday. Bayern lost two iconic figures on the same day but Alonso is sure the Bundesliga champions can cope.

"The future is good, the future is bright. Even with two big players leaving the club, they shouldn't have problems,” he added.

"There are still players in the team with experience and still young. For sure we are going to see Bayern next year fighting for everything."

Xabi tried to pour beer over Lahm

The celebrations began immediately after the final whistle. The beer steins quickly made their way to the Allianz Arena pitch, where the beer showering commenced.

Alonso even tried to get Lahm - but he completely missed the target!

Check out the funny video below.

Video: Alonso completely messes up Lahm beer shower

