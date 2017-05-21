GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jose Mourinho is plotting a £35m move for Chelsea player

Jose Mourinho didn’t get much change out of £150 million in the transfer market last summer.

The Portuguese boss signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£26m), Eric Bailly (£30), Paul Pogba (£89m) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free but hasn’t been able to sustain a title challenge this season.

Instead, United can finish no higher than sixth in the league and they will have to consider their domestic campaign as a failure.

They may have won the EFL Cup and are in the final of the Europa League but Mourinho will be furious with the way his side have won just 17 from their 37 league matches this season.

As a result, Mourinho knows he simply has to strengthen once again this summer.

Regardless of the result against Ajax on Wednesday in Stockholm, United will be playing European football next term.

Whether that’s in the Champions League or the Europa League remains to be seen.

But with Mourinho’s constant rants about the congested fixture schedule and the fatigue of his players, it’s clear he needs to bring in a few more quality stars.

And it seems he’s identified one player he desperately needs.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-MAN UTD

Mourinho wants Matic

That’s because, according to The Sun, Mourinho is willing to spend £35 million on Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic.

Mourinho signed the Serbian for Chelsea back in 2014 and wants to strengthen in midfield with Michael Carrick set to leave the club.

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League

The United boss is keen to add two midfielders to his ranks this summer with the likes of Eric Dier and Tiemoue Bakayoko also being linked with a move.

But whether Antonio Conte would want to allow Matic to leave the club after he’s helped them to Premier League glory this season remains to be seen. Matic - alongside N’Golo Kante - has started 30 league games for the Blues this campaign and will surely put up a fight to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

But with only two years remaining on his current deal and the prospect of reuniting with Mourinho means the deal is a real possibility.

