Every once in a while, things happen in football which unite everyone, irrespective of who they support, and what happened to Marc Bartra was one of them.

Ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Monaco last month, the defender suffered a hand injury after his team's bus was attacked in a bomb blast.

Yesterday, over five weeks since the incident, Bartra made his comeback in the final Bundesliga match of the season and the he broke down in tears on the pitch following the final whistle.

Bartra, who moved to the Westfalenstadion from boyhood club Barcelona last summer, played the full 90 minutes as braces from Marco Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Thomas Tuchel's side a thrilling 4-3 win over Werder Bremen.

As you can see below, the 26-year-old took to Twitter to comment on the amazing atmosphere as well as his own feelings upon his return.

Even more emotional was the post-match interview Bartra gave to Dortmund's in-house TV channel, where he discussed in more detail his what's like to be playing again.

Holding back the tears, the centre-back explained: "I think it's one of the happiest days of my professional career. I experienced so much pain in what was a very negative experience.

"I'm thinking about the people close to me: my family and all my teammates who've helped me throughout, and the fans. I feel very happy. I feel loved by everyone."

Bartra continued: "I finished the game, we've achieved our target. Winning today wasn't just about the three points, it was about playing football again, which is the thing I love the most and that's why it's been so emotional."

What the full video below:

Dortmund are widely regarded as the second best team in Germany, but an inconsistent campaign saw them finish third behind RB Leipzig and 18 points off champions Bayern Munich.

They will, however, have a chance to end the season with silverware when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal Cup final next weekend.

