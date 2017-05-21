GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Bastian Schweinsteiger produces brilliant skill to beat three defenders for Chicago Fire

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While Manchester United prepare for their dead-rubber against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season, one of their former players was running riot.

German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger was allowed to leave the club in January after being deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho.

And it certainly looks as though he’s enjoying life in the MLS with Chicago Fire.

Article continues below

That much could be seen on Saturday when he almost registered one of the best assists in MLS history.

We say almost but it should have been if it wasn’t for teammate’s terrible finish.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Schweinsteiger looked to be heading down a dead-end, surrounded by two D.C. United defenders. However, he somehow escaped them by performing a drawback that nutmegged Taylor Kemp.

He was then confronted by another player but breezed past him with a cheeky roulette.

p1bgl04br91j2m15o21h78731d7pf.jpg

After destroying three opponents, Schweinsteiger pulled the ball back perfectly for Nemanja Nikolic, only for the striker to smash it well over.

What a shame.

Watch: Schweinsteiger's insane skills

Despite that, take a look at Schweinsteiger’s incredible skill:

Schweinsteiger’s recent comments about the MLS now make a lot of sense.

The former Bayern Munich star was criticised for appearing to question the standard of the MLS since his move from the Premier League.

Schweinsteiger criticised the MLS

“It can be frustrating on the pitch at times when things discussed are not implemented or when somebody loses a ball,” he said.

The 32-year-old is certainly showing Mourinho what he missed at the Theatre of Dreams.

Montreal Impact v Chicago Fire

His performances have seen Chicago Fire reach second in the Easter Conference with his two goals and two assists in eight appearances so far.

We certainly didn’t see any of those incredible skills during his spell at United.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLS Eastern Conference
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
MLS
Football
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Bayern Munich
Germany Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again