While Manchester United prepare for their dead-rubber against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season, one of their former players was running riot.

German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger was allowed to leave the club in January after being deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho.

And it certainly looks as though he’s enjoying life in the MLS with Chicago Fire.

That much could be seen on Saturday when he almost registered one of the best assists in MLS history.

We say almost but it should have been if it wasn’t for teammate’s terrible finish.

Schweinsteiger looked to be heading down a dead-end, surrounded by two D.C. United defenders. However, he somehow escaped them by performing a drawback that nutmegged Taylor Kemp.

He was then confronted by another player but breezed past him with a cheeky roulette.

After destroying three opponents, Schweinsteiger pulled the ball back perfectly for Nemanja Nikolic, only for the striker to smash it well over.

What a shame.

Despite that, take a look at Schweinsteiger’s incredible skill:

Schweinsteiger’s recent comments about the MLS now make a lot of sense.

The former Bayern Munich star was criticised for appearing to question the standard of the MLS since his move from the Premier League.

Schweinsteiger criticised the MLS

“It can be frustrating on the pitch at times when things discussed are not implemented or when somebody loses a ball,” he said.

The 32-year-old is certainly showing Mourinho what he missed at the Theatre of Dreams.

His performances have seen Chicago Fire reach second in the Easter Conference with his two goals and two assists in eight appearances so far.

We certainly didn’t see any of those incredible skills during his spell at United.

