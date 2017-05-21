Were you to ask Manchester United supporters who their favourite player is at the moment, the vast majority of them would probably say Ander Herrera.

The central midfielder moved to Old Trafford from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and has racked up 121 appearances, but this has by far been his most influential season.

Herrera has flourished in a deeper role under new boss Jose Mourinho this term, which not only led to him making his Spain debut but also saw him voted as United's Player of the Year earlier this week.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Since arriving at Man Utd, the playmaker has fully bought into the culture, what it means to play for such a big club, and he translates this into passionate, energetic performances on the pitch.

Many people view Herrera as the ideal man to eventually replace Wayne Rooney as captain, and now the man himself has had his say on the matter.

Article continues below

Is Herrera ready for the captaincy?

The 27-year-old recently spoke about the possibility of following in the footsteps of United legends, telling ESPN FC, via MEN: "I am very thankful when I hear that from the fans (being a future captain) but, we say in Spain, they are massive words.

“The captains of this club are legends. The current one is Wayne Rooney, but also Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Nemanja Vidic. It is a list of amazing players and legends of the club.

"I prefer to keep calm and to keep my mind calm because I feel that I still have to do more for the club. I still have to win things for the club to deserve that.

"So I will keep calm. We also have some experienced players on the team who have been here longer, like Chris Smalling, David De Gea, also Juan Mata came before me."

Herrera added: "So I am thankful to the fans for thinking that about me, but I don't want to think about it yet.”

Even though he doesn't believe he's ready to wear the armband, the Spaniard, who turns 28 in August, is in the form of his life and about to enter his peak years.

With Rooney past his best and vice-captain Carrick coming to the end of his career, Herrera seems better suited than any other player to take over as skipper in the long-term.

Can he become a United great?

The Red Devils star, who has scored 15 times for the club thus far, also talked about what it takes to become a United great, saying: "To finish your career in this club, you have to perform every season and it's not so easy.

"I think a lot of players have the quality to make a (one) very good season, but the most difficult thing is the consistency. I am still 27.

"Hopefully, one day, you can compare me with legends of the club, but you cannot do it yet. I have to perform for a long time for the biggest and the greatest club in England, so it's not so easy.”

Do YOU think Herrera can be Man Utd's captain in the future? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms