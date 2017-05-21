GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Klopp and the Anfield faithful.

Why Liverpool are set to create club history today vs Middlesbrough

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign is upon us, and with the identity of both the champions and the relegated clubs already known, focus will be on the top-four battle.

Manchester City, who travel to Watford, are in pole position in third on 75 points, while fourth-placed Liverpool are on 73 but just one point ahead of Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's men host relegated Middlesbrough later today but, as everyone knows, it's these types of fixtures with sides in the bottom half of the table where the Reds have really struggled over the campaign.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In fact, given that they didn't lose a single match to another top-six team this season, you could argue that Liverpool would have mounted a title challenge had it not been for their poor displays against so-called lesser opposition.

The Merseyside outfit must at least match Arsenal's result to secure a top-four spot, but even before their Champions League fate is decided, history is already likely to be created.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Liverpool set to create Anfield history

In what is one of Liverpool's most important matches under Klopp, Anfield is expected to be sold out yet again and you can be sure the stadium will be bouncing ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool v Southampton - Premier League

Another sell-out crowd will ensure that the five-time European champions break their all-time average home league attendance this season and set a new record.

As it stands, the highest was back in the 1972-73 campaign, where Liverpool were watched by a crowd of 48,103 fans per home game on average, according to Liverpool Echo.

So far this season, with 18 home Premier League matches played, the average sits at 53,109, so one more full house for the clash against Boro will comfortably see the record broken.

In aggregate terms, Liverpool are also poised to surpass the million mark for total home league attendance for only the third time in their history.

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

955,963 is the figure for 2016-17 at the moment (a minimum of 44,037 fans today are needed to reach one million), and the two previous times they got to that landmark were actually both in 21-game home campaigns, in 1971-72 (1,001,489) and 1972-73 (1,010,170).

How does this compare to other Premier League clubs?

The only teams to beat Liverpool's average crowd this season are West Ham United, Man City, Manchester United and Arsenal, although there is some dispute regarding whether the latter's figures are number of tickets sold, rather than actual attendance.

Do YOU think Anfield is the Premier League's best stadium in terms of atmosphere? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Something hilarious happened when Xabi Alonso tried to pour beer over Philipp Lahm

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again