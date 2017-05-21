The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign is upon us, and with the identity of both the champions and the relegated clubs already known, focus will be on the top-four battle.

Manchester City, who travel to Watford, are in pole position in third on 75 points, while fourth-placed Liverpool are on 73 but just one point ahead of Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's men host relegated Middlesbrough later today but, as everyone knows, it's these types of fixtures with sides in the bottom half of the table where the Reds have really struggled over the campaign.

In fact, given that they didn't lose a single match to another top-six team this season, you could argue that Liverpool would have mounted a title challenge had it not been for their poor displays against so-called lesser opposition.

The Merseyside outfit must at least match Arsenal's result to secure a top-four spot, but even before their Champions League fate is decided, history is already likely to be created.

Liverpool set to create Anfield history

In what is one of Liverpool's most important matches under Klopp, Anfield is expected to be sold out yet again and you can be sure the stadium will be bouncing ahead of kick-off.

Another sell-out crowd will ensure that the five-time European champions break their all-time average home league attendance this season and set a new record.

As it stands, the highest was back in the 1972-73 campaign, where Liverpool were watched by a crowd of 48,103 fans per home game on average, according to Liverpool Echo.

So far this season, with 18 home Premier League matches played, the average sits at 53,109, so one more full house for the clash against Boro will comfortably see the record broken.

In aggregate terms, Liverpool are also poised to surpass the million mark for total home league attendance for only the third time in their history.

955,963 is the figure for 2016-17 at the moment (a minimum of 44,037 fans today are needed to reach one million), and the two previous times they got to that landmark were actually both in 21-game home campaigns, in 1971-72 (1,001,489) and 1972-73 (1,010,170).

How does this compare to other Premier League clubs?

The only teams to beat Liverpool's average crowd this season are West Ham United, Man City, Manchester United and Arsenal, although there is some dispute regarding whether the latter's figures are number of tickets sold, rather than actual attendance.

